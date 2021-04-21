Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of NoHo Partners Plc Helsinki Stock Exchange: NOHO

NoHo Partners Plc

April 21, 2021 at 4:30 p.m.

DECISIONS OF NOHO PARTNERS PLCS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Annual General Meeting of NoHo Partners Plcs was held in Tampere today, April 21, 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was not possible to attend the meeting in person. Shareholders and their representatives could only attend the General Meeting and exercise their shareholder rights by voting in advance and submitting counter-proposals and questions in advance. Shareholders who registered for the meeting were able to watch the general meeting online via a video broadcast.

The AGM approved all proposals submitted to the AGM and approved the remuneration report. The general meeting adopted the financial statements for 2020 and relieved the management of the company of its responsibility for the financial year from January 1 to December 31, 2020. The general meeting decided that, on the basis of the balance sheet adopted for the year ended December 31, 2020, no dividend will be distributed. The general assembly decided that the board of directors consist of six (6) members and chose Ernst & Young Oy as the auditor of the company.

DECISIONS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

financial state

The general meeting adopted the financial statements of NoHo Partners Plcs and relieved the members of the board of directors and the CEO of their responsibility for the financial year 2020.

Dividend

The AGM has decided that no dividend will be distributed for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Remuneration report of the governing bodies

The AGM approved the company’s compensation report for governing bodies for 2020.

Board of directors

The general assembly decided that the number of members of the board of directors would be six (6). The General Assembly decided that the current members of the Board of Directors, Timo Laine, Petri Olkinuora, Mika Niemi, Mia Ahlstrm, Tomi Terho and Saku Tuominen, will be re-elected as members of the Board of Directors for a term ending at the end of the first AGM following the election. The general assembly elected Timo Laine as chairman of the board and Petri Olkinuora as vice-chairman.

The general assembly decided that, for the mandate ending at the end of the first general assembly following their election, the annual remuneration of the chairman of the board of directors would be 40,000 euros, of the vice-chairman of 30,000 euros. and other board members. of directors EUR 20,000.

No separate attendance allowance will be paid. As an exception to the above, if the board of directors decides to create a separate audit committee, the chairman of the committee will receive EUR 800 per meeting and members EUR 400 per meeting.

Travel expenses will be reimbursed in accordance with company travel rules.

Auditor

The AGM has selected Ernst & Young Oy, a chartered accountants firm, as the company’s auditor for a term ending at the end of the first AGM following the selection. Juha Hilmola, APA, will act as the responsible auditor of the company.

In accordance with the proposal of the board, the general assembly decided that the remuneration of the auditors would be paid on the basis of the invoice approved by the company.

Authorization to purchase the company’s own shares

The general meeting decided to withdraw the previous unused authorizations to purchase the company’s own shares and to authorize the board to decide on the purchase of a maximum of 800,000 own shares of the company in one or more tranches. using the company’s unallocated own funds under the following conditions:

The shares will be purchased in a public negotiation organized by Nasdaq Helsinki Oy and, therefore, the purchase is made by private placement and not in proportion to the shares held by the shareholders, and the consideration payable for the shares will be the market price. from NoHo Partners Plcs at the time of purchase. The shares will be purchased for the financing or completion of possible business acquisitions or other arrangements, to implement incentive plans within the company or for other purposes decided by the board of directors. . The maximum amount of shares to be purchased is equivalent to approximately 4.2 percent of all shares and votes in the company calculated using the share count on the date of publication of the notice of the general meeting.

The board of directors decides on other issues related to the purchase of own shares.

The authorization will remain in effect until the end of the next AGM, but no longer than 18 months from the AGM’s resolution on authorization.

Authorization to decide on the issue of shares and / or the issue of option rights and other special rights giving right to shares

The General Meeting decided to withdraw the authorizations to issue previous shares and to authorize the Board of Directors to decide on the issue of shares and / or option rights or other special rights giving right to actions as follows:

By virtue of the authorization, a maximum total of 3,000,000 shares may be issued in one or more tranches, corresponding to approximately 15.6% of all the registered shares of the company calculated on the basis of the count of shares on the date of publication of the notice of the Ordinary General Meeting.

The issues of shares and / or the issue of option rights or other special rights may be carried out in derogation from the shareholders’ preferential subscription right (special issue of shares).

The authorization can be used, for example, to implement mergers or acquisitions or financing agreements, to develop the capital structure of the company, to improve the liquidity of the company’s shares, to implement the Company incentive plans or for other purposes as decided by the Company’s Board of Directors. Directors. Under the authorization, a maximum of 568,950 shares can be issued for the implementation of the company’s incentive plans, which corresponds to approximately 3.0% of all registered shares of the company to the date of the invitation to the General Meeting.

Under the authorization, the board of directors can issue new shares or transfer shares held by the company. The Board of Directors is empowered to decide on all other conditions for issuing shares and / or option rights or other special rights.

The authorization will remain in effect until the end of the next AGM, but no longer than 18 months from the AGM’s resolution on authorization.

Minutes of the Annual General Meeting

The minutes of the annual general meeting will be available to shareholders at the registered office of NoHo Partners Plc, Hatanpn valtatie 1 B, 33100 Tampere, Finland, and on the company’s website at: //www.noho.fi/en / investors / annual general meeting-2021 no later than April 22, 2021.

