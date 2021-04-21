Inflation in UK rises as price of COVID begins to ease





LONDON (Reuters) – UK inflation accelerated in March as global oil prices rose and retailers cut their COVID-related discounts, and is expected to continue to rise as the economy reopens afterwards locking. FILE PHOTO: A lady pays for fruits and vegetables at a market stall in Buckingham, Britain February 27, 2021. Photo taken February 27, 2021. REUTERS / Andrew Boyers Consumer price inflation rose to 0.7% in March after falling to just 0.4% in February, slightly below the average forecast of 0.8% in a Reuters poll of economists, according to official figures released Wednesday. The rate of inflation has increased with the rise in gasoline prices and clothing recovering from the drops seen in February, said Jonathan Athow, head of the bureau of national statistics. UK inflation is expected to rise in the coming months, driven by an increase in regulated household energy bills in April, rising global oil prices and price comparisons a year ago when COVID lockdowns have caused demand to drop. Fuel prices in March posted their biggest annual increase since January 2020. Clothing and footwear prices rose 1.6% the month after store closures caused by lockdown rules triggered discounts in February , the largest increase since 2017 for the time of year. Clothing and footwear prices were still 3.9% lower than a year earlier, and food prices 1.4%. The Bank of England predicted in February that inflation would hit 1.9% by the end of 2021, but many economists now expect it to exceed its 2% target before then. In the medium term, the BoE sees less upward pressure on inflation due to the weak labor market, which is expected to persist even after the economy returns to its pre-pandemic size which it says , will be performing early next year. Unlike the United States, where we expect relatively stable inflation above 2%, we think the UK story is likely to be less exciting. This is in part because we believe the history of pent-up demand may be less pronounced than in the United States, said James Smith, an economist at ING. Financial markets see about a 50% chance of a quarter point increase in interest rates from the Bank of England by the end of next year, but many economists believe that the BoE could take longer to move. We believe the Bank of England is more likely not to act throughout 2021, but there is clearly a growing possibility that the Bank may tighten monetary policy in 2022 – although for now, the start of 2023 seems more likely, Howard Archer, economist with EY Item Club, said. Paul Dales of Capital Economics said 2025 was his bet for a blue chip hike. In February, BoE chief economist Andy Haldane compared inflation to a tiger that could be easily woken up. But his opinion is not widely shared by the other members of the monetary policy committee, from which he will step down in June. Data on Wednesday showed signs of inflationary pressure in the pipeline. The ONS said the prices charged by manufacturers rose 1.9% in the year through March, the highest in nearly two years, and the prices they paid for their inputs had jumped nearly 5.9%, the highest since September 2018. Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg and Angus MacSwan

