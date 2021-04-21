Q1 2021 Paris Stock Exchange revenue: PCA

Ecully, France April 21, 2021
Q1 2021 REVENUES
PCAS (Euronext Paris: PCA), a specialist in the development and production of complex molecules for life sciences and innovative technologies, has announced the publication of its consolidated sales as of March 31, 2021.
The PCAS Group had achieved consolidated sales of 51.8 million euros at March 31, 2021, a decrease of 2.8% compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year (-0.8% at constant exchange rate).
|In millions of euros
|2021
|2020
|% change
|2021 At constant exchange rate
|% change
|Sales at March 31
|51.8
|53.3
|-2.8%
|52.9
|-0.8%
|Pharmaceutical Synthesis
|35.3
|36.2
|-2.6%
|36.2
|0.0%
|Specialty fine chemicals
|16.5
|17.1
|-3.3%
|16.7
|-2.5%
Pharmaceutical synthesis
The Pharmaceutical Synthesis in Health activity generated sales of 35.3 million, down 2.6% compared to 2020 (stable at constant exchange rates). R&D activity rose sharply in the first quarter (+ 60%), confirming the recovery expected following the slowdown in clinical trials during the health crisis in 2020. On the other hand, the efforts made in response to the Covid health emergency -19, in particular the production of hand sanitizer sold under the Naaha brand, had generated significant sales in the first quarter of 2020 which were not repeated on the same scale in the first quarter of 2021. This first quarter of 2021 also marked the launch of Estetrol sales to Mithra. Estetrol is produced in the new high-performance pharmaceutical drug production workshop at the Villeneuve-la-Garenne site, inaugurated in September 2020.
Specialty fine chemicals
Specialty fine chemicals sales stood at 16.5 million, down 3.3% compared to 2020 (-2.5% at constant exchange rates). The Electronics business confirmed the good performance observed in 2020, with double-digit growth in the first quarter. However, lubricants and fine chemicals activities have not yet returned to pre-crisis levels, despite a positive trend in lubricants.
Governance
Ms. Pauline Ginesti and Mr. Alain de Salaberry resigned from their directorships on April 19 and April 10, 2021 respectively. On April 21, 2021, the Board of Directors takes note of the non-renewal of the term of office of Marc de Roquefeuil, which expires at the next General Meeting on June 9, 2021. At the end of this General Meeting, the Board of Directors will therefore be composed as follows:
- Pierre Luzeau (President)
- Vincent milhau
- Vanessa Michoud
- Jacqueline Lecourtier (independent director)
The Board of Directors will therefore consider in the coming months the possibility of proposing one or more independent directors to be appointed by the General Meeting.
Outlook
As mentioned in our previous press releases since the end of March 2020, the global health crisis linked to the coronavirus is evolving day by day, and there is still a gray area surrounding its duration, its extent and its effects on production lines and consumption. companies. in general.
The potential impacts in the medium term remain difficult to anticipate. This crisis still calls for cautious measures. Due to exceptional circumstances, the Group suspended its financial and strategic business objectives until the situation clarified.
NEXT FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE:
2020 Shareholders Meeting of June 9, 2021 at 10 a.m. a m
AABOUT PCAS
PCAS specializes in the development and production of complex molecules for life sciences and innovative technologies. With 10% of its turnover dedicated to R&D and a strong international presence, PCAS is the privileged industrial partner of the major global groups that are leaders in the market. Boasting particularly high standards, the company offers a growing range of proprietary products and solutions in cutting-edge segments. PCAS achieved a turnover of 194.1 million in 2020 and employs nearly 1,100 people in six countries.
To find out more about PCAS: www.pcas.com
|PCAS
|Newcap
Pierre Luzeau / Eric Moissenot
Emmanuel Huynh / Louis-Victor Delouvrier NewCap
|Phone: +33 1 69 79 60 00
www.pcas.com
|Phone: +33 1 44 71 98 53
[email protected]
PCAS – Press release – Revenue at March 31, 2021 – US_DEF