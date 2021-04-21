Q1 2021 Paris Stock Exchange revenue: PCA





Ecully, France April 21, 2021 Q1 2021 REVENUES PCAS (Euronext Paris: PCA), a specialist in the development and production of complex molecules for life sciences and innovative technologies, has announced the publication of its consolidated sales as of March 31, 2021. The PCAS Group had achieved consolidated sales of 51.8 million euros at March 31, 2021, a decrease of 2.8% compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year (-0.8% at constant exchange rate). In millions of euros 2021 2020 % change 2021 At constant exchange rate % change Sales at March 31 51.8 53.3 -2.8% 52.9 -0.8% Pharmaceutical Synthesis 35.3 36.2 -2.6% 36.2 0.0% Specialty fine chemicals 16.5 17.1 -3.3% 16.7 -2.5% Pharmaceutical synthesis The Pharmaceutical Synthesis in Health activity generated sales of 35.3 million, down 2.6% compared to 2020 (stable at constant exchange rates). R&D activity rose sharply in the first quarter (+ 60%), confirming the recovery expected following the slowdown in clinical trials during the health crisis in 2020. On the other hand, the efforts made in response to the Covid health emergency -19, in particular the production of hand sanitizer sold under the Naaha brand, had generated significant sales in the first quarter of 2020 which were not repeated on the same scale in the first quarter of 2021. This first quarter of 2021 also marked the launch of Estetrol sales to Mithra. Estetrol is produced in the new high-performance pharmaceutical drug production workshop at the Villeneuve-la-Garenne site, inaugurated in September 2020. Specialty fine chemicals Specialty fine chemicals sales stood at 16.5 million, down 3.3% compared to 2020 (-2.5% at constant exchange rates). The Electronics business confirmed the good performance observed in 2020, with double-digit growth in the first quarter. However, lubricants and fine chemicals activities have not yet returned to pre-crisis levels, despite a positive trend in lubricants. Governance Ms. Pauline Ginesti and Mr. Alain de Salaberry resigned from their directorships on April 19 and April 10, 2021 respectively. On April 21, 2021, the Board of Directors takes note of the non-renewal of the term of office of Marc de Roquefeuil, which expires at the next General Meeting on June 9, 2021. At the end of this General Meeting, the Board of Directors will therefore be composed as follows: Pierre Luzeau (President)

Vincent milhau

Vanessa Michoud

Jacqueline Lecourtier (independent director) The Board of Directors will therefore consider in the coming months the possibility of proposing one or more independent directors to be appointed by the General Meeting. Outlook As mentioned in our previous press releases since the end of March 2020, the global health crisis linked to the coronavirus is evolving day by day, and there is still a gray area surrounding its duration, its extent and its effects on production lines and consumption. companies. in general. The potential impacts in the medium term remain difficult to anticipate. This crisis still calls for cautious measures. Due to exceptional circumstances, the Group suspended its financial and strategic business objectives until the situation clarified. NEXT FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE: 2020 Shareholders Meeting of June 9, 2021 at 10 a.m. a m AABOUT PCAS PCAS specializes in the development and production of complex molecules for life sciences and innovative technologies. With 10% of its turnover dedicated to R&D and a strong international presence, PCAS is the privileged industrial partner of the major global groups that are leaders in the market. Boasting particularly high standards, the company offers a growing range of proprietary products and solutions in cutting-edge segments. PCAS achieved a turnover of 194.1 million in 2020 and employs nearly 1,100 people in six countries. To find out more about PCAS: www.pcas.com PCAS Newcap Pierre Luzeau / Eric Moissenot Emmanuel Huynh / Louis-Victor Delouvrier NewCap

Financial communication and investor relations Phone: +33 1 69 79 60 00

www.pcas.com Phone: +33 1 44 71 98 53

[email protected] PCAS – Press release – Revenue at March 31, 2021 – US_DEF

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos