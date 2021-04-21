Business
‘Give me a BTS combo, please’, K-Pop group will have their own menu at McDonald’s
The restaurant chain has announced a special collaboration with the Korean group to create a special menu that will be called “BTS Meal” or “Combo BTS” in Latin America.
April 21, 2021
Fever for the K-Pop Group BTS will arrive at Mcdonalds in the form of a special menu that will be available in 50 countries, including Mexico. This is the so-called ‘BTS Combo’ (or “ BTS meal ” , in English), a collaboration between the Korean group and the fast food chain.
To create its new package, the world’s largest fast food chain was inspired by the passion of BTS members: RM , Jin , Suck , Jimin , J-Hope , V, and Jungkook .
Although it has not been specified exactly what the ‘BTS Combo’ will be consist of, it is said to include Chicken McNuggets, fries and two sauces.
Coming in June, BTS Meal. pic.twitter.com/eQwPuVWb94
– McDonald’s of Mexico (@McDonaldsMexico) April 19, 2021
New ‘BTS Meal’ to hit 50 countries , including 12 from Latin America, McDonald’s said it is a statement.
“We are thrilled to bring customers closer to their beloved group in a way that only McDonald’s can, thanks to our delicious cuisine,” said Morgan Flatley, McDonald’s marketing director of this new partnership.
“The “ BTS meal ” is the first exclusive order collaboration available in almost everyone, 50 different markets across six continents, “he added.
The launch of the Korean group’s special menu is slated for late next month. On May 26, it will arrive in Brazil, Colombia, the Dominican Republic and Paraguay. On May 28, it will be available in Puerto Rico, and finally on June 1 it will make its debut in Mexico , Panama, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.
With this initiative, Mcdonalds hopes to expand the reach of its celebrity promotion campaigns globally. In the United States, McDonald’s has already made similar collaborations with musicians J. Balvin and Travis Scott , which boosted sales in the last half of 2020, as reported by McDonald’s.
