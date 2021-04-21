Goldplay Mining to begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on April 21, 2021





Goldplay Mining Inc. is pleased to announce that it expects its common shares to begin trading on the open market on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “AUC” as a grade mining issuer. 2. Goldplay Mining Inc. (“Goldplay” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it expects its common shares to begin trading on the open market on Wednesday, April 21.st , 2021, on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “AUC” as a Category 2 mining issuer. The ticker symbol was chosen to reflect the company’s focus on gold (“AU”) and copper (“C”). Upon listing, the company will have over $ 2 million in net working capital to embark on an ambitious growth strategy. About Goldplay Mining

Goldplay Mining is a Canadian public company focused on the exploration and advancement of gold-bearing copper projects located in major mining jurisdictions that offer the potential to make world-class discoveries. For more information regarding the Company, please see the Company Profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and on the company’s website at www.goldplaymining.ca. On behalf of the board of directors

Catalin Kilofliski

President, CEO and Director For more information, please contact:

Goldplay Mining Inc.

Mr. Catalin Kilofliski, President and Chief Executive Officer

Suite 650 – 1021 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 0C3

T: (604) 655-1420

E: [email protected]

www.goldplaymining.ca Forward-looking information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the potential listing of the Company on the stock exchange and other related matters. In general, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terms such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "anticipate". , "Plan", "Potential" and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the expected date of trading of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange. Although the company believes that current conditions and anticipated future developments and other factors that have been taken into account are appropriate and that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, they should not be relied on unduly as the company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct or lasting. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements, as listing on the TSX Venture Exchange may not take place on April 21, 2021.

