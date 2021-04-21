ISC Announces Filing of 2021 Management Information Circular Toronto Stock Exchange: ISV





REGINA, Saskatchewan, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Information Services Corporation (TSX: ISV) (ISC) today announced that it has filed its Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular for the SAIs Meeting of May 12, 2021 (the meeting) of shareholders. Documents for the meeting will also be mailed to shareholders. A copy of the documents as well as the ISS Annual Report for 2020 are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on our website at www.company.isc.ca/investor-relations/financial-reports. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 1 p.m. EDT (11 a.m. EDT) at Innovation Place, 6 Research Drive, Regina, Saskatchewan. The notice of meeting and management information circular contain information to shareholders regarding the meeting, including information on voting rights for the election of the board of directors of ISC (the board). and the appointment of an ISC auditor for the following year. Scott Musgrave has decided not to seek re-election to Council. Scott has been a member of the ISC Board of Directors since 2010 and was one of the key members who guided ISC from a Crown corporation to a successful publicly traded company. We thank Scott for his contribution to the Board and the Audit Committee. Our Governance and Nominating Committee identified two new candidates, Jim Roche and Roger Brandvold, who have agreed to stand for election to the Board. Both are experienced business leaders and are expected to contribute significantly to the SAI in the years to come. Full biographies of all nominees can be found in the meeting documents. Due to ongoing restrictions related to COVID-19, and in order to mitigate potential risks to the health and safety of its shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, ISC encourages shareholders and others not to attend the meeting in person. Instead, shareholders should vote their shares prior to the meeting in accordance with the voting instructions in the management information circular no later than 1:00 p.m. EDT on Monday, May 10, 2021 and listen to the meeting online via live audio. . webcast and audio conference call which will be available on the CSI website at https://company.isc.ca/investor-relations/events/. Shareholders will be able to ask questions of management via the conference call at the end of the meeting. Details regarding the webcast and conference call are included in the management information circular and on the Company’s website. Anyone who considers their physical presence at the meeting essential is requested to contact ISC at [email protected] so that appropriate measures can be put in place to facilitate physical distancing and other precautions to ensure health and safety. the safety of all participants. ISC will follow the guidelines and orders of provincial and federal public health authorities in this regard, including those restricting the size of public gatherings. About ISC

Based in Canada, ISC is the leading provider of records and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC focuses on maintaining its core business while seeking new growth opportunities. ISC Class A Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISV. Investor contact Jonathan hackshaw

Director, Investor Relations and Financial Markets

Toll Free: 1-855-341-8363 in North America or 1-306-798-1137

[email protected]

