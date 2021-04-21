Business
After his heart attack, a British Mans rules for living takes off on LinkedIn
As he sat at his computer on a Sunday afternoon, preparing for the work week ahead, Jonathan Frostick, a program manager at an investment bank in London, said he couldn’t breathe. Her chest tightened and her ears began to pop. He was having a heart attack.
Her first thoughts were how that would disrupt her professional life.
I needed to meet my manager tomorrow Mr Frostick who works for HSBC wrote in a post on LinkedIn. It is not practical.
Later, while recovering in a hospital bed, Mr Frostick began to examine his life, he wrote. Under a photo of himself in his hospital bed, he posted new wishes for his life to come:
I don’t spend all day on Zoom anymore.
I restructure my approach to work.
He would no longer accept workplace drama. Life is too short, he writes.
Finally: I want to spend more time with my family.
Since he described his epiphany a week ago, his post has been liked over 200,000 times. He received over 10,000 reader comments describing how their own dealings with death caused them to retire from work and take stock of how they were living their lives.
The message resonated at a time when tired people around the world are experiencing boredom, fear and more work-related stress during the coronavirus pandemic.
Even those who were lucky enough to keep their jobs questioned their purpose in life as they spend long hours on Zoom calls and answer emails at night.
At the same time, employees who have managed to find a better work-life balance during the pandemic are now counting with a return to the office, which causes them to re-evaluate how much time they want to spend at work.
I know countless people over the past few years who have suffered from life-threatening illnesses simply because there is no downtime always on call, a management consultant from Alberta, Canada wrote in response to Mr. Frosticks’ message. It is absolutely detrimental to our health, but have been built on the existence that we must always continue to grow.
Another person described how she became so exhausted at work that she was admitted to a mental hospital.
I tell, brother, wrote a self-proclaimed entrepreneur from Nigeria who said he sold his multiple cars and houses to lead a happier, more spartan life. Brother, welcome to real life. Now you will really, really live.
Today in business
Others offered her advice on how to lose weight. Mr. Frostick also promised to lose 15 pounds or asked him to appear on their podcasts so he could share his story with their listeners.
Beyond pay and professional status, a job offers social rewards, like praise from colleagues and supervisors, which can be addictive, said Glen Kreiner, professor of management at the University of Utah.
People become so protective of the identity that a job creates for them that they will work long, arduous hours, not stopping to wonder if they are happy or fulfilled, to protect it, Professor Kreiner said.
As humans, we tend to be dumb instead of conscious, he said. When were in an insane state, were on autopilot.
Professor Kreiner added: Sometimes that’s why it takes a disaster like this to get us out of autopilot.
Mr. Frostick did not immediately respond to a comment post.
In one interview with Bloomberg News, Mr Frostick, a father of three young children, said during the pandemic he and his colleagues spent a disproportionate amount of time on Zoom calls.
Before the heart attack, Mr Frostick worked 12 hours a day, he said, missing his colleagues and suffering from the isolation of working from home.
We weren’t able to have those other conversations on the side of a desk or near the coffee machine, or go for a walk and go for a chat, Mr Frostick told Bloomberg. This has gone pretty deep, not only in my work, but in the professional services industry.
Robert A. Sherman, a spokesperson for HSBC, said the company has communicated to employees the importance of balancing work with healthy lifestyles.
We all wish Jonathan a full and speedy recovery, he said in an email. We also recognize the importance of personal health and well-being and a good work-life balance. The answer to this topic shows how much people care about this and we encourage everyone to make their health and wellness a top priority.
On Wednesday, Mr Frostick thanked the thousands of people who wrote to him and wrote to him that he could now move around his house for two to three hours at a time.
He later wrote another article stating that he had moved from introspection to trying to answer deep philosophical questions.
Who am I? It’s like a riddle my mind can’t solve, he wrote. I no longer have any idea who I am. That will take time. Can you answer who you are?
