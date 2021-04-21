After his heart attack, a British Mans rules for living takes off on LinkedIn

As he sat at his computer on a Sunday afternoon, preparing for the work week ahead, Jonathan Frostick, a program manager at an investment bank in London, said he couldn’t breathe. Her chest tightened and her ears began to pop. He was having a heart attack.

Her first thoughts were how that would disrupt her professional life.

I needed to meet my manager tomorrow Mr Frostick who works for HSBC wrote in a post on LinkedIn. It is not practical.

Later, while recovering in a hospital bed, Mr Frostick began to examine his life, he wrote. Under a photo of himself in his hospital bed, he posted new wishes for his life to come:

I don’t spend all day on Zoom anymore.

I restructure my approach to work.

He would no longer accept workplace drama. Life is too short, he writes.

Finally: I want to spend more time with my family.

Since he described his epiphany a week ago, his post has been liked over 200,000 times. He received over 10,000 reader comments describing how their own dealings with death caused them to retire from work and take stock of how they were living their lives.