UiPath Rises 23% On NYSE Debut After One Of The Best Software IPOs Ever





People celebrate the IPO of UiPath outside the New York Stock Exchange on April 21, 2021. Source: NYSE UiPath rose 23% when the company debuted on Wednesday after the software provider and its investors took home $ 1.34 billion when the company went public. The shares closed at $ 69. The company, whose software helps companies automate repetitive tasks, shares sold Tuesday nights at $ 56 each, above its expected price range of $ 52 to $ 54. At the closing price, UiPath had a market value of $ 35.8 billion. If underwriters buy their allocated shares, the UiPath offering will be the third largest ever by a US software company, behind sole cloud database provider Snowflake, which raised $ 3.9 billion in September. , and Qualtrics, which grossed $ 1.78 billion in January after its release from SAP. UiPath is entering the market at a time of rapid growth as businesses, from healthcare to power producers, seek ways to automate operations in their financial, human resources and legal departments. Daniel Dines, CEO of UiPath, at the company’s IPO on the New York Stock Exchange on April 21, 2021. Source: NYSE Revenue jumped 81% last year to $ 607.6 million, and the company’s loss narrowed to $ 92.4 million, from $ 519.9 million in 2019. Gross margin UiPath’s 89% is among the highest in software. As UiPath joins a long list of high-growth cloud software companies to go public over the past three years, its debut comes amid a shift in investor sentiment. After more than doubling in value last year, the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund, made up of 58 publicly traded cloud software companies, has fallen 6.7% this year, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has climbed 11 %, at the end of Tuesday. One of UiPath’s greatest strengths is its ability to retain customers and encourage them to increase their spending over time. In its most recent fiscal year, UiPath reported net revenue retention of 145%, meaning the average existing customer increased their spend by 45% from the previous year. UiPath, which ranked 50th on CNBC’s 2020 Disruptor 50 list. was founded in 2005 in Romania by Daniel Dines, a former Microsoft engineer. Dines moved UiPath to the United States about a decade later and established a headquarters in New York City. About a quarter of its 2,863 full-time employees are based in Bucharest, Romania. The stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “PATH”. Dines controls 88% of the voting shares and is the largest stakeholder, with over 110 million shares valued at over $ 7 billion, based on Wednesday’s closing price and including some shares sold in the offer. LOOK: Daniel Dines, CEO of UiPath, on his public debut

