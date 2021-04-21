Gross profit Q1 2021 Paris stock exchange: HCO

Aix-en-Provence, April 21, 2021 (6 p.m.)

HIGHCO: RETURN TO BUSIGROWTH IN NESS IN Q1 (GP + 2.2%); STRONGER GROWTH EXPECTED IN Q2 (BETWEEN 6% AND 8%)

Growth in activity in Q1 2021

Q1 2021 gross margin 1 of 18.59 M, up 2.2% in published data and LFL 2 .

of 18.59 M, up 2.2% in published data and LFL . Growth in digital activities: T1 LFL up 2.3%.

Sustained activity in France: Q1 LFL up 4.5% (86% of the Group’s gross margin).

Decline in international activity: Q1 LFL down 10.1% (14% of the Group’s gross margin).

Growth in Q2 2021 expected between 6% and 8%; 2021 orientation confirmed

HighCo Venturi Start studio: update on innovative technology projects in retail

Annual financial report 2020 and annual general meeting of May 17, 2021

(M) 2021 2020 LFL2 2021/2020

LFL2 change First quarter gross profit1 18.59 18.19 + 2.2%

1 Unaudited data.

2 At constant scope: On the basis of a comparable scope and at constant exchange rates (i.e. by applying the average exchange rate for the period to the data for the period compared).

Didier Chabassieu, Chairman of the Management Board, declared, In a still very complex health and economic environment, HighCo resumed growth, with a first quarter up by 2.2%. This growth is driven by the good performance of France (+ 4.5%) and other factors including the sharp increase in the use of digital coupons on Click & Collect sites. This positive commercial trend is expected to continue in the second quarter, with gross margin growth of between 6% and 8%, mainly driven by the Mobile activity, the increase in the number of coupons cleared and the resumption of activity in Belgium. The Group is also advancing its innovation strategy through its retail technology Start studio.

GROWTH IN ACTIVITY IN Q1 2021

In a still difficult health and economic environment, HighCo resumed growth in Q12021 and posted a 2.2% increase in gross margin to 18.59m thanks to good performances in France.

Up 2.3%, Digital is supporting this growth and its share of total Group activity increased by 10 basis points from the end of March 2020 at the end of March 2021, reach 62.6%.

Offline business held up well and grew 2%.

France: a dynamic activity

FRANCE Gross profit (in M) 2021/2020

LFL change % Of total gross margin 2021 2020 LFL Q1 15.98 3:30 p.m. + 4.5% 86.0%

With healthy growth of 4.5%, France posted a gross margin of 15.98M in Q12021, representing 86% of the Group’s gross margin. Digital companies grew 4.6% and their share was 62.8% of gross margin. This growth is mainly driven by a sharp increase in the issuance of digital coupons, which has doubled on Click & Collect sites. In addition, the number of coupons cleared using paperless systems increased significantly over the quarter compared to the same period in 2020 (+ 63%).

International: decline in activity

INTERNATIONAL Gross profit (in M) 2021/2020

LFL change % Of total gross margin 2021 2020 LFL Q1 2.61 2.90 -10.1% 14.0%

The international gross margin fell by 10.1% at constant scope to 2.61m in Q12021ie 14% of the gross margin of the Group. In Belgium, the gross margin fell by 11.1%. The digital share of Belgian companies represented 56.1% of the gross margin. Down slightly by 1.4%, the activity in the other countries of the Group is on a better trend and represents 1.7% of the gross margin of the Group.

EXPECTED GROWTH IN Q2 2021 BETWEEN 6% AND 8%; GUIDE 2021 CONFIRMED

With a sharp increase expected for April, Q2 activity should show growth between 6% and 8%, comprising:

double digit growth Mobile companies;

companies; a significant increase in the number of coupons deleted In France;

In France; a resumption of activity in Belgium.

In view of the good performance in Q12021 and the outlook expected for the coming months, the Group has confirmed its orientations for 2021:

A return to growth in gross margin (2020 gross margin: 74.16 M);

Increase in adjusted operating margin (adjusted EBIT / gross margin) to more than 17% (2020 adjusted operating margin: 16.4%).

HIGHCO VENTURI STARTUP STUDIO: UPDATE ON INNOVATIVE RETAIL TECH PROJECTS

The Group reaffirms that, through its Start HighCo studio Venturi, he advances in his innovation strategy to create its growth drivers and the solutions the market needs.

With access to human and financial resources, HighCo Venturi has chosen to prioritize the digitization of two main promotional tools, discount coupons and flyers:

For mobile discount coupons: Develop the first universal mobile coupon recognized by POS systems in all points of sale , the first step necessary to launch mobile coupons in large food distribution chains; operational launch already carried out in around thirty French pharmacies, with the objective of deploying the solution in more than 2,000 connected pharmacies by the end of 2021 ; Create a platform to issue personalized mobile coupons .

For digital flyers: launch a platform where retailers digitize their commercial and promotional communication content, thus offering them a valid alternative to paper circulars.

ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2020 AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2021

Highcos Universal Registration Document 2020 has been deposited with the Copyright of March Financial (Autorité des marchés financiers) on April 16, 2021 under number D21-0319. The document contains the annual financial report and is available on the HighCos website (www.highco.com), under Investors> Regulated information> Annual financial report.

The annual general meeting will be held at the head office of Aix-en-Provence on May 17, 2021. A dividend of 0.27 per share Wiwill be proposed at the meeting, representing a sharp increase of 68.8% on the dividend paid in 2019 (for the 2018 financial year), which was 0.16 per share. Payment of the dividend is scheduled for May 24, 2021 (ex-dividend May 20, 2021).

If steps are taken to prevent in-person attendance, the board may decide to hold the meeting in camera. Shareholders would be informed and are encouraged to regularly consult the Company’s website at: https://www.highco.com/en/investors/assemblee-generale/.

About HighCo

As an expert in marketing and data communications, HighCo is constantly innovating to work with brands and retailers to meet the retail challenges of tomorrow.

Listed on compartment C of Euronext Paris, and eligible for SME share savings plans (PEA-PME), HighCo has nearly 600 employees and has been part of the Gaia index since 2010, a selection of 70 Medium caps.

Your contacts

Ccile Collina-HintCynthia The rat

General managerPress relations

+33 1 77 75 65 06+33 1 77 75 65 16

[email protected][email protected]

Events to come

The publications take place after market close .

Gross profit Q2 and H1 2021: Tuesday July 20, 2021

Half-year results 2021: Wednesday, August 25, 2021

2021 half-year results conference call: Thursday, August 26, 2021

Gross profit Q3 and 9 months YTD 2021: Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Fourth quarter and full year 2021 gross profit: Wednesday January 19, 2022

HighCo is a component stock of CAC indices Small (CACS), CAC Medium and small (CACMS), CAC All-Tradable (CACT), Euronext Technology Growth (FRTPR) and Enternext PEA-PME 150 (ENPME).

ISIN: FR0000054231

Reuters: HIGH.PA

Bloomberg: HCO FP

For more financial information and press releases, visit www.highco.com.

This English translation is for the convenience of English speaking readers. Therefore, the translation cannot be relied on to support a legal claim, nor can it be used as a basis for legal advice. HighCo expressly disclaims any liability for any inaccuracies herein.