DoubleVerify debuts on NYSE as shares climb 30% after IPO

DoubleVerify debuted on the New York Stock Exchange today as the ad verification and measurement firm becomes the latest in a string of IPOs since last year.

Listed under the symbol DV, the New York-based company raised around $ 360 million on its IPO with a target market value of $ 4 billion. Shares jumped 30% after the midday opening began to $ 35 from the IPO price of $ 27 to reach a market value of over $ 5 billion. The company says the public offering will help fuel global expansion, product development and potential acquisitions.

DoubleVerify tracks the PubMatics IPO in December, Viants in February, and mobile app development software publisher AppLovins earlier this month. And earlier today, content recommendation firm Outbrain said it had confidentially filed documents with the SEC regarding its IPO, while rival Taboola in January announced plans to go public by the. through a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC).

Over the past few years, DoubleVerify has experienced massive growth. Last year, it reported revenue of $ 244 million with 34% year-over-year growth and Adjusted EBITDA of $ 73 million. (The company also reported revenue of $ 73 million in 2017, $ 104 million in 2018, and $ 183 million in 2019.) The company now has more than 1,000 customers and partners globally and has measured last year about 3.2 trillion media transactions.

The coming together of great financial momentum for the company and an incredibly mature market environment, said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. Forbes. We are ready to enter public markets to start financing, quite aggressive expansion.

The growth of DoubleVerifys is in part due to the growth of the more lousy parts of digital advertising like ad fraud and brand safety issues. In his S-1 deposit With the Securities and Exchange Commission, DoubleVerify pointed out that fraudulent CTV impressions increased 220% year over year, while 40% of digital video ads were never seen. The company also reported that 65% of consumers stop using a branded product after a branding misfortune incident.

With fraud increasingly appearing in fast-growing media like smart TV, more marketers are turning to companies like DV and competitors like Human (formerly WhiteOps) and Integral Ad Science for themselves. ensure they have a third party metric in their strategy. . Earlier this week, DoubleVerify put an end to an 18-month CTV fraud scheme known as the OctoBot, and earlier today HUMAN revealed a CTV botnet called PARETO that used hundreds of millions of bogus requests. announcements every day.

Our goal is to make sure that we create the same level of security, the same level of security, the same emphasis on verification that we have done with mobiles and desktops that have been processed programmatically, in space. CTV, Zagorski says. So really, this is a great opportunity for us, we’re committing to it, and the same challenges we’ve seen from other media with programmatic are likely to see out there, and we’re hoping to help make sure that our advertisers are comfortable in this area. space.

Much of the digital advertising ecosystem faces volatility. Upcoming privacy changes for Apples Identifier for Advertisers and the use of Google data by third parties, along with proposed regulations nationally and nationally, mean that many high-tech companies are navigating a world without the use of third-party cookies. However, Zagorski says the new landscape is an opportunity for DoubleVerify, as the company has built a system that doesn’t take advantage of individual credentials.

We really focus on the what, the how and not the who, Zagorski says. We look at what is happening on a page or on a feed, how that transaction happened, was it safe or not. And was it fraud or not. And then where this ad popped up and this brand aligned. Is this brand safe for me as an advertiser? These three things live outside of the who world.

Since its inception in 2008, DoubleVerify has raised $ 549.5 million, according to Crunchbase. The company raised a Series A round of $ 3.5 million in 2009, followed by a Series B round of $ 10 million in 2010. In 2017, Providence Equity Partners acquired a controlling stake in the company and last year, DoubleVerify raised $ 3,350 million from Tiger Global Management.

I think as the space we’re in, you’re looking at companies like The Trade Desk and ourselves that are applying this rule of 60 which is 30% growth plus 30% profit margin, says Zagorski. This is what (private equity) is really looking at: how to find companies that are large, growing companies, but which also create profitability in the end. I think that’s the reason PE is launching into the space, because now there are ad tech companies like us.