New rules allowing small drones to fly over people in the United States come into force

FILE PHOTO: A drone flies over downtown during a NASA demonstration of its unmanned aircraft systems (UTM) traffic management platform in Reno, Nevada, USA, May 21, 2019. REUTERS / Bob Strong WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said final rules announced in December came into effect on Wednesday, allowing small drones to fly over people and at night, an important step towards their eventual use for commercial deliveries in large scale. The effective date was delayed by about a month when the administration changed. The FAA said its long-awaited rules for drones, also known as unmanned aerial vehicles, will address safety concerns by requiring remote identification technology in most cases to allow their identification from the ground. . Previously, small drone operations on people were limited to operations on people who were directly involved in the operation, located under a covered structure or inside a stationary vehicle – unless operators obtained an FAA waiver. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Wednesday the rules were an important first step in safely and securely managing the growing use of drones in our airspace, although there is still work to be done. on the way to full drone integration. Drone manufacturers have 18 months to start producing drones with Remote ID, and operators will have an additional year to provide Remote ID. Companies fought to create fleets of drones to speed up deliveries. As of December, the United States had more than 1.7 million drone registrations and 203,000 FAA certified remote pilots. For nighttime operations, the FAA said drones must be fitted with anti-collision lights. The final rules allow operations on moving vehicles under certain circumstances. The new rules eliminate requirements that drones must be connected to the internet to transmit location data, but require that they broadcast identification messages remotely via the broadcast of radio frequencies. A change, since the rules were first proposed in 2019, requires that small drones do not have exposed rotating parts that would lacerate human skin. Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Aurora Ellis

