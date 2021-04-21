Just Energy provides update on ERCOT Toronto Stock Exchange relocations: JE

TORONTO, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Just Energy Group Inc. (Just Energy or the Company) (OTC: JENGQ), a retail energy supplier specializing in electricity and natural gas products and providing solutions energy efficient and renewable energy options to customers, announced today that the company has received relocation bills from the Electricity Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) for the week of February 15, 2021 in connection with the extreme weather event in Texas in February (the Meteorological event) totaling approximately an additional USD 48 million primarily related to unanticipated increases in Unrecognized Energy (UFE) as determined by ERCOT.

The relocation bills bring the total financial impact to society of the weather event to over US $ 300 million. While the Company disputes the invoices associated with the Weather Event, including the relocation invoices, it has sufficient cash and has paid the invoices as they fall due in accordance with ERCOT requirements. As of April 19, 2021, the company had approximately C $ 245 million in cash. The total financial impact of the Weather Event on the Company may change due to additional ERCOT relocations, potential legislation, the outcome of the Company initiated dispute resolution process with ERCOT and potential litigation issues.

As Just Energy continues to follow ERCOT processes, the company effectively serves and recruits customers across North America. said Scott Gahn, President and CEO of Just Energys. We are encouraged by our ability to successfully seize the growth opportunities of the mass market customer base over the past few months. As some markets reopen and the recovery accelerates, we remain confident in our ability to capture critical market share and reap the rewards of the investments made in our digital sales channel and the return of our retail channel. in key markets.

Just Energy will provide additional updates as and when developments occur. More information on the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) (CCAA) is available on the Monitors website http://cfcanada.fticonsulting.com/justenergy. Information regarding CCAA procedures can also be obtained by calling the Instructor Helpline at 416-649-8127 or 1-844-669-6340 or by emailing [email protected]

About Just Energy Group Inc.

Just Energy is a retail energy supplier specializing in electricity and natural gas products, providing customers with energy efficient solutions and renewable energy options. Currently present in the United States and Canada, Just Energy serves residential and commercial customers. Just Energy is the parent company of Amigo Energy, Filter Group Inc., Hudson Energy, Interactive Energy Group, Tara Energy and Terrapass. Visit https://investors.justenergy.com/ to learn more.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding ERCOT relocations; the potential for changes in the total financial impact of the weather event due to additional ERCOT relocations, potential legislation, the outcome of the Company initiated dispute resolution process with ERCOT and potential challenges in litigation; the growth potential of the mass market customer base; and the ability to capture critical market share and reap the benefits of investments made in the Companys digital sales channel. These statements are based on current expectations which involve several risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks relating to: the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern; the outcome of proceedings under the CCAA and similar laws in the United States; the outcome of any legislative or regulatory action; the outcome of any invoice dispute with ERCOT; the outcome of a potential dispute related to the weather event; the amount of the financial loss suffered by the Company as a result of the meteorological event and its impact on the liquidity of the Company; the Company’s discussions with key stakeholders regarding the weather event and its outcome; the impact of the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company’s business, operations and sales; dependence on suppliers; uncertainties relating to the ultimate spread, severity and duration of COVID-19 and the related negative effects on the economies and financial markets of the countries in which the Company operates; the company’s ability to successfully implement its business continuity plans with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company’s ability to access sufficient capital to provide liquidity to manage its cash requirements; general economic, business and market conditions; management’s ability to execute its business plan; customer consumption levels of natural gas and electricity; extreme weather conditions; customer addition and renewal rates; customer credit risk; customer attrition rate; fluctuations in the prices of natural gas and electricity; interest and exchange rates; actions taken by government authorities, including regulation of energy marketing; tax increases and changes in government regulations and incentive programs; changes in regulatory regimes; the results of litigation and decisions of regulatory authorities; competition; and dependence on certain suppliers. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect the business or financial results of Just Energys is included in Just Energys’ annual information form and in other reports filed with the Canadian securities regulators, available on the SEDAR website at the following address: www.sedar.com on the US Securities and Exchange Commissions website at www.sec.gov or through the Just Energys website at www.justenergygroup.com.

Source: Just Energy Group