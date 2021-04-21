The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,143.25, up 102.47 points.) Zenabis Global Inc. (TSX: ZENA). Health care. Up to one cent, or 10.53 percent, to 10.5 cents on seven million shares. Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (TSX: TBP). Health care. Up three cents, or 16.22 percent, to 21.5 cents on 6.3 million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Finances. Up three cents, or 0.11 percent, to $ 26.51 on 4.7 million shares. Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Up two cents, or 2.2 percent, to 93 cents on 4.3 million shares. B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO). Materials. Up 11 cents, or 1.71%, to $ 6.54 on 4.1 million shares. Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY). Finances. Down 56 cents, or 0.48%, to $ 116.04 on 4.1 million shares. Companies in the news: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (TSX: CP). Down from $ 3.71 to $ 444.00. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. says it is appealing to the US regulator that governs railroad mergers to challenge a claim by the Canadian National Railway Company that its competing candidacy for Kansas City Southern will be assessed in the same way than that of CP. On Tuesday, Montreal-based CN announced a US $ 33.7 billion cash and stock takeover bid for Kansas City, Missouri-based KCS, surpassing that made by CP last month. Rail, based in Calgary, valued at US $ 25 billion. CP claims that a CN-KCS merger would “destabilize” the balance of the rail network in North America, preventing further consolidation of the six largest railroads for two decades, adding that this would leave CP as a disadvantaged “strange man” in a six-year period. North America railroad. CP has asked the U.S. Surface Transportation Board for a ruling that its combination with KCS qualified for a waiver granted by the regulator to KCS in 2001 to stricter merger rules adopted to protect competition. Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX: RCI.B). Up to 27 cents at $ 61.81. The chief executive of Rogers Communications Inc. said on Wednesday that he and his team were “deeply disappointed” by the widespread outage that affected several of his wireless customers this week. The company’s total net income, including its home Internet, radio, television and sports businesses, was $ 361 million or 70 cents per diluted share. That represented an increase of $ 352 million or 68 cents per diluted share in the first quarter of 2020, which included a few weeks of the first COVID-related shutdowns in Canada. In a subsequent speech at the company’s virtual annual meeting, President Edward Rogers, a family member who controls the company, said he was “extremely proud” of the way it behaved. last year while ensuring the safety of employees and connected customers. CEO Joe Natale thanked wireless customers for their patience during Monday’s blackout, which is being discussed in depth with network partner Ericsson. Metro Inc. (TSX: MRU). Down 98 cents, or 1.6%, to $ 58.33. Metro Inc. continues with technology upgrades despite the pandemic, with the grocery retailer planning to roll out more vending machines, electronic labels and new automated distribution centers in the coming months. President and CEO Eric La Fleche said supply chain modernization and digital technology upgrades in-store, online and in its distribution facilities remain a priority for the retailer. ‘grocery store and pharmacy. In February, Metro began ramping up operations at its new semi-automated product distribution center in Toronto, he said. A new fully automated distribution center for frozen foods is in the final stages of construction and will be commissioned over the next few months with an expected opening in January 2022, La Flèche said. Meanwhile, the company posted a 5% increase in sales and a profit of $ 188.1 million, up from $ 176.2 million a year ago, for the quarter ended March 13. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 21, 2021. The Canadian Press







