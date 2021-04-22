Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Q1 2021 beats results

Chipotle Mexican Grill is hanging on to recent gains in digital sales as its online orders surpassed those made at its restaurants for the first time.

The first quarter results released Wednesday beat Wall Street estimates. Next quarter, Chipotle will face the weakest quarter of last year. This means that comparable store sales growth is expected to reach 30%.

The company’s shares rose less than 1% under extended trading.

Here’s what the company reported versus what Wall Street expected, based on an analyst survey by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: $ 5.36 adjusted vs. $ 4.89 expected

Turnover: $ 1.74 billion against $ 1.74 billion expected

Chipotle reported first quarter net income of $ 127.1 million, or $ 4.45 per share, from $ 76.4 million, or $ 2.70 per share, a year earlier. Costs related to corporate restructuring, restaurant asset depreciation and closures, and Covid-19 lowered earnings by 91 cents per share.

Excluding these items, the company earned $ 5.36 per share, exceeding the $ 4.89 per share expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Net sales rose 23.4% to $ 1.74 billion, meeting expectations. Comparable store sales increased 17.2% from the same period a year ago and 21% from 2019 levels. The company credited new menu items, online orders and government stimulus checks, which put more pocket money in the hands of consumers. During the quarter, Chipotle launched Cauliflower Rice, which cost an additional $ 2, and Quesadillas, a digital exclusive.

CEO Brian Niccol said about 1 in 10 customers ordered the quesadillas, helping the company see its highest number of new customers in March. Niccol also said customers treat the quesadillas as a new opportunity to eat.

The successful launch of the quesadillas in March may have been a factor in the growth of Chipotle’s digital sales. Online orders more than doubled in the quarter and represented 50.1% of total sales.

Digital pickup orders are more cost effective for the business than delivery or in-person orders. CFO Jack Hartung said the company hiked delivery prices 4% earlier in April to offset rising delivery costs. During the fourth quarter, it increased menu prices for delivery orders by an average of 13%.

“We haven’t seen much resistance from this, so I think customers understand that a premium comfort experience has a high cost associated with it,” CTO Curt Garner said in a statement. interview.

At the same time, executives said customers were returning to Chipotle’s dining rooms as savings reopened. Niccol said dining room customers differ from those who order online, so they don’t cannibalize each other’s sales.

Chipotle opened 40 new locations during the quarter, more than half of which included drive-through aisles to retrieve digital controls. He closed five restaurants.

The company declined to provide sales growth prospects for the remainder of 2021, citing uncertainty caused by the pandemic. It plans to open around 200 new locations this year, assuming there aren’t any significant delays related to the crisis. Niccol also said the company is planning several market tests for new menu items later this year.