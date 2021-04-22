Will MGM Resorts’ remarkable comeback continue?

Larger-than-life bingo balls set up on the Las Vegas Strip (MGM Resort The Mirage in background) … [+] as a game developer PLAYSTUDIOS commissions local artists to support the launch of myVEGAS Bingo

MGM Resorts



During the COVID-19 pandemic, MGM Resorts International (MGM: NYSE) achieved one of the most dramatic turnarounds of any travel and leisure business.

With its exhibition halls, bars and restaurants closed as the pandemic curtailed travel, the gaming and resort operator has fallen to a year low of 11.77 on May 14, 2020. But with growing optimism to reopen, the operator of casino hotels like Bellagio, MGM Grand and Excalibur in Las Vegas, plus an even bigger company in China, closed at 41.20 on April 21, a gain of more than 300% from its low.

Investors are betting on a solid future for MGM in its properties in the United States and China and in online gaming. As MGM the website puts it, You no longer need to visit a bookmaker to place a bet. BetMGM, launched in West Virginia last year, April 21, 2021 ad that it expects to reach $ 1 billion in net operating income in 2022 due to strong momentum.

BetMGM is jointly owned by MGM Resorts International (MGM) and Entain, (Motto: For the sake of entertainment.) In the United States, BetMGM is available in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia, as well as Nevada. Jamie Foxx is a spokesperson.

BetMGM said it has a 23% market share in the three-month period ending in February. “BetMGM has demonstrated strong momentum, building a leading position in iGaming and is on its way to becoming the number two in sports betting and iGaming in the United States,” said Adam Greenblatt, Managing Director of BetMGM.

A mobile soccer game app is displayed at a Buffalo Wild Wings on Thursday, September 5, 2019, in Las … [+] Vegas. MGM Resorts International and Buffalo Wild Wings are launching a mobile soccer game app that allows customers to pick favorite NFL teams, pick fantastic weekly performers, and make choice proposals. Officials said the goal was to later expand to Buffalo Wild Wings in states where sports betting is legal through a mobile app called BetMGM. (AP Photo / John Locher)

ASSOCIATED PRESS



So, with players returning to MGM properties (or their home country), are investors likely to continue to triple their investment? A recent see Consensus and analyst trends show a reason to wave the caution flag.

From 16 analysts listed by CNBC, only two had MGM as a strong buy. Three called it a buy. Ten analysts, over 60%, rated MGM as maintenance, and one rated it underperformance. Analysts’ consensus for a price target for MGM was 39.66, below its April 21 close of 41.20.

MGM is a premier reopening action. The question is whether the company’s revenues will match the expectation that tourists and business delegates will return to Las Vegas in large numbers. Will MGM continue its strong growth or has its share price taken the lead?

When MGM ad its latest results in February highlighted that the company’s liquidity in its domestic operations remains strong at $ 5.6 billion. But the other numbers weren’t so positive.

MGM mentionned, Consolidated net revenues were down 53% from the previous year quarter to $ 1.5 billion, due to lower business and travel volume due to the pandemic, business closures. hotels and others at select properties, travel restrictions at our Macau resorts, and ongoing operating restrictions.

MGM recorded a consolidated operating loss of $ 364 million, compared to operating income of $ 3.0 billion in the prior year quarter. The prior years quarter included a $ 2.7 billion gain on MGM’s sale of the Bellagio to Blackstone; MGM continues to operate the station as part of an asset reduction strategy. On a per share basis, MGM lost $ 0.92 in the quarter, compared to earnings per share of $ 3.91 in the prior year quarter.

But the stock market is a forward looking mechanism. As a reopening game, investors seem as bullish on MGM’s prospects as they do on other travel sectors such as airlines and hotels.

And like airlines and hotels, MGM also offers a popular loyalty program, M life Rewards. It allows members to redeem earned points for time spent at the gaming table on hotel stays, discounted meals and show tickets.

Fountains stand in front of the Bellagio Hotel and Casino at night in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, on … [+] Sunday July 26, 2020 .. Photographer: Roger Kisby / Bloomberg

2020 Bloomberg Finance LP



With the US travel market focused on domestic leisure travelers, MGM properties in Massachusetts, Detroit, Mississippi, Maryland, New Jersey and Nevada could become destinations this summer. The company has historically focused on entertainment, dining and shopping as well as gambling. In Las Vegas, the company operates thirteen resorts catering to many different portfolios, from budget (Excalibur, Luxor) to mid-range (Mirage Grand, Park MGM) to luxury (Bellagio, Vdara.)

A question of reopening has just been answered: Cirque du Soleil, who declared bankruptcy in 2020, is resurfacing. The company is initially relaunching four of its iconic shows after being shut down for more than a year due to the pandemic. Two of the opening shows, O at the Bellagio and the Cirques Blue Man Group affiliate show at the Luxor Hotel and Casino, will be featured at MGM properties.

A recent Bank of America analyst report mentionned pent-up demand and the return of older players are expected to lead to an increase for casinos in the coming months. But will this be true for business and convention travel? In 2020 and 2021, Las Vegas suffered as giant conventions like the 170,000-person Consumer Electronics Show were canceled or went virtual.

MGM has its own Mandalay Bay Exhibition Center, which at 2.1 million gross square feet is the fifth largest convention center in the United States, while the Governor of Nevadas has promised With the full reopening by June, the extent to which conventions and business travel will return is an open question.

Yet MGM has overcome many challenges. Before the pandemic, the company developed a $ 800 million financial agreement to help the hundreds of survivors and victims of the tragic Las Vegas Strip shooting of October 2017.

As tourism demand returns, vaccinations increase and quarantine barriers fall, MGM Resorts should take advantage.