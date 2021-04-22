Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update Toronto Stock Exchange: NCU

YERINGTON, Nev., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) (OTC: NEVDF) (Nevada Copper or the Company) provides an update of the underground mine project from its Pumpkin Hollow project (the Underground project).

Performance highlights

First sites to be exploited The first site will be operated this week in the East South Alphabets area. The Alphabets zone is expected to contain an equivalent copper content of approximately 2.5%.

Ventilation expansion Electrical upgrades are complete and the fan bulkhead is in the final stages of construction for the installation of the remaining underground fans. Two additional underground fans, as previously announced, are scheduled for installation in May, which should allow further increases in underground development rates. Surface ventilation fans are on schedule for the third quarter of 2021.

Lateral development Lateral development in March was up 69% from February after the completion of previously announced electrical upgrades. Lateral development at the start of the first quarter of 2021 was slower than expected due to cautious progress through an aquifer dyke. Progress continues with the penetration through the dike.

Continue to increase plant throughput rates Although we are still batch processing ore in the mill, we achieved a weekly average of 4,700 tonnes per day (t / d) and a maximum daily grinding throughput of 5,000 t / d in March. . The quality of the concentrate continues to be achieved in accordance with the sampling specifications. Concentrate grades continued to increase, averaging 26% in March, compared to 24% in January and February. The company is on schedule to achieve steady-state production of approximately 5,000 tpd in the third quarter of 2021.



We are pleased with the progress made in the first quarter despite the challenges related to lateral development and look forward to the impending blasting of our first high grade jobs, said Mike Ciricillo, CEO of Nevada Copper. In addition to advancing the development of our yards, we look forward to further increases in underground development rates as we move closer to steady-state production in the third quarter of this year.

The information and data in this press release has been reviewed by Greg French, CPG, and Norm Bisson, P.Eng., For Nevada Copper, who are non-independent qualified persons within the meaning of NI 43-101.

Nevada Copper (TSX: NCU) is a copper producer and owner of the Pumpkin Hollow copper project.

Located in Nevada, USA, Pumpkin Hollow has significant reserves and resources including copper, gold

and money. Its two fully licensed projects include the high-grade underground mine and processing

facility, which is now in production, and a large-scale open pit project, which is progressing

towards feasibility status.

