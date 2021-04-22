I won over S $ 5,000 in GameStop trading, Blackberry stocks

Undergrad Kai En, 19, took part in the GameStop commercial frenzy. And yes, he made some money. (PHOTO: STRF / STAR MAX / IP)

By Lyn Chan

SINGAPORE In January of this year, millions of armchair traders short-squeezed a classic Wall Street hedge fund tactic, bidding on a handful of stocks and shaking the market. GameStop was one of those actions.

Undergrad Kai En, 19, took part in the frenzy. Unlike many others, who have seen the stock soar by nearly 1,700 percent, he has taken a measured approach. And yes, he made some money.

Here is his story:

On January 24, I woke up to a stream of text messages from friends like me who were looking to improve their financial literacy and make their money grow by investing. Bro, you won’t believe what happened last night! Have you invested in GME?

My curiosity was piqued. Apparently a short squeeze had taken place with the stock GME, or GameStop. From research and discussion, I discovered what short press really was and why it happened. The discovery fueled my interest.

But, as much as I saw the potential of being overweight for profit, I was hesitant to invest my own money. The uncertainty of several factors, including the nature and background of Redditors, left little room for credible fundamental or technical analysis of the stock and kept me at bay, even though I consider myself an inclined trader. at risk.

My friends didn’t have my reservations. I advised them to proceed with caution. I was extremely skeptical of their methodologies, which seemed to be based on the hope of getting lucky rather than concrete evaluation.

Eventually, I succumbed to the temptation after seeing many of them raking in profits.

With the money I had earned from a recent trade, I first invested around US $ 2,000 in Blackberrys (BB) stock, which was another out-of-stock meme stock at the time. I held my position for a few days and closed it after making a gain of just over US $ 1000. I was happy, although the price of BB continued to rise.

Likewise, I put US $ 2000 into GME. The move brought me roughly the same amount of profit. Initially, a feeling of regret consumed me, knowing that if I had put more money in the trade, I would have made a greater profit. But after my momentary ecstasy subsided, I remembered that the amount I had decided to put into GME was one that I had carefully assessed as safe for my wallet. Anything more than that would simply have been too risky for me if the trade had gone haywire, even if it meant sacrificing potential for more profit.

The story continues

I considered buying more GME shares afterwards. However, at that time the price was dropping too quickly and I didn’t think it would go up again. I wanted to open a short position on this one, but no broker I was using offered it.

My friends who traded GME have had some polarizing experiences. We made a few thousand dollars a day trading the stock for two weeks. Another friend wasted all his savings. He didn’t tell me the exact amount, but it was between S $ 5,000 and S $ 10,000 that he used to buy GME shares at over $ 300 each. He is still holding the position now as he doesn’t want to close it with such a huge loss, and is hoping that another similar short squeeze occurs to help him minimize his losses, or even make a profit.

Upon reflection, I think my little success in this endeavor was the result of luck more than anything else. I was lucky to have won this draw for a trade.

If a similar opportunity presented itself, I would most likely do what I have done before: take a skeptical point of view and not jump on the bandwagon of day trading, or invest a sum of money that I don’t feel. not comfortable losing.

In trading it is easy to get caught up in making bigger and bigger trades without realizing that you are just in luck. This paves the way for great descents, some of which can become difficult to recover. While there is always a risk in every trade, I strongly recommend that traders do their due diligence in order to understand what they are getting into.

If not, isn’t it just putting money in a position and praying for the best, isn’t it just a game of chance? Even if you feel like making a high-risk transaction, there are plenty of ways to protect yourself against unnecessary debt. For my part, I made sure that the sum of 4000 USD used for my BB and GME positions was not an overwhelming share of my total capital, and that I was not using any other features like leverage trading to increase the risk I was already taking.

I started trading when I was 17 or 18. When I first started I got involved in day trading US stocks. Prior to that, I had spent a lot of time on technical analysis of stocks. It turned out that I liked the math and formula aspect of it.

I chose day trading because I didn’t have a lot of capital to work on at the time, and I didn’t want to invest the little money I had in a long-term investment that would grant me slow and low returns for the amount. Day trading offered an opportunity for faster, albeit riskier profit. The high volume of stocks traded in the US market also meant that stocks experienced greater price swings, adding to the appeal of day trading.

Having said that, the nature of day trading has proven to be too rigorous for my schedule of growing commitments. I couldn’t afford to stay awake all night to stocks, my eyes riveted on the computer screen. This explains my transition from day trading to swing trading.

Swing trading gives me the flexibility of my time, allowing me to occupy positions of varying lengths, from a few days to a few weeks.

In the future, I hope to diversify more as a trader and investor. Currently, I only focus on stocks. However, many other areas of the financial world started to interest me. One of them is cryptocurrency. I am currently studying this and hope to exchange some soon. “

