Opening of a new electric charging station on Swan Island





First-of-its-kind electric vehicle charging station open to drivers on Swan Island, north Portland.

The future of heavy trucks looks quieter and much greener. Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) already has a test fleet of electric heavy-duty trucks on the road and will start manufacturing the real thing at the end of next year. “We’ve been talking about electrification for a number of years, but now it’s really starting to pick up steam,” said John O’Leary, President and CEO of DTNA. In fact, the company claims that within the next two decades, the diesel-powered semi-trucks you see rumble on the highways will be gone. “We believe that by 2039 we are no longer making diesel trucks and that it could actually happen faster than that,” O’Leary said. “Change is happening and it seems to be accelerating even faster than we thought.” To help the heavy-truck maker develop its zero-emission fleet, it has partnered with Portland General Electric (PGE) to install a first charging station for heavy-duty electric trucks. It’s called Electric Island. “We know that transportation is the biggest source of carbon emissions in our economy, so through collaboration we can really make a difference,” said PGE President Maria Pope. The new station is located on Swan Island directly across from Daimler headquarters and less than a mile from I-5. Its eight charging stations can charge electric vehicles of all shapes and sizes, from cars to buses, vans and, of course, semi-trucks. It will also allow companies to further study chargers and their performance. This knowledge will be put to good use as more drivers go electric and more models of electric vehicles become available. Before we know it, all vehicles will be merging in the EV fast lane, even the biggest ones. “This is the future,” O’Leary said. “Absolutely.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos