Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland host cleanup event ahead of Earth Day

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – In honor of Earth Day, next week Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Siouxland have organized a clean-up day for their “big” and “little”.

They had the opportunity to bond with each other while cleaning up the garbage in Kelly Park in Sioux City.

Organizing officials say the event was a great way to help build relationships between “big” and “little” while helping to keep the community clean.

They say as the weather continues to heat up they will plan more activities like this.

“It’s also a way for us to encourage our little ones to keep the environment clean in Kelly Park and also in their region. We strongly encourage that, it’s just about keeping our community parks nice and clean, ”said Jetske Wauran, Director of Marketing and Recruitment. Castro.

Big Brothers Big Sisters takes adult volunteers from the community and matches them with children from the community.

The group also aims to establish mentoring relationships to support the social and emotional development of these children.

“I really enjoy being a good mentor to her, I love giving back to the community and honestly the relationship with her has been great. It’s great to be a part of her life, ”Big Sister Sara Friedrichsen said of her. Little sister Angela Seda.

To be a part of Big Brothers Big Sisters, you can visit their website, bigbrothersbigsisters.comand sign up to volunteer.