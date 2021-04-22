Nasdaq tops quarterly earnings forecast on surge in trade





A view of the exterior of the Nasdaq Market site in the Manhattan neighborhood of New York City, the United States, on October 24, 2016. REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton

Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ.O) reported better-than-expected first-quarter profit on Wednesday, driven by the strength of its trading activity amid high market volatility and a surge in initial public offerings. The exchange operator posted adjusted net income of $ 1.96 per share for the quarter, compared to estimates of $ 1.74 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. A new cohort of retail investors armed with mobile trading apps helped spark a surge in trading volumes in the quarter, focusing on heavily sold stocks like GameStop Corp (GME.N) and AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC.N), to punish hedge funds for betting against them. This led to a 20% increase in revenue for the market services unit of Nasdaq, its largest company, to $ 338 million. In the listings, the Nasdaq said 196 Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) debuted on its stock exchange during the quarter, as well as 79 operating companies, including Bumble (BMBL.O), Affirm ( AFRM.O) and Playtika. More recently, the Coinbase Global cryptocurrency exchange (COIN.O) started trading on the Nasdaq, briefly becoming a $ 100 billion company, making it more valuable than the owner of the Nasdaq and the Exchange. New York, Intercontinental Exchange (ICE.N) combined. Nasdaq provides market surveillance tools and technology to cryptocurrency exchanges. It also compiles a cryptocurrency index with which it has partnered with Brazilian asset manager Hashdex to create an exchange-traded fund, which accredited non-U.S. Investors can buy and sell on the Bermuda Stock Exchange. “We hope that with a second partner, we hope to bring this to the United States in the coming months,” Adena Friedman, chief executive of Nasdaq, said on a call with analysts. Revenues from the New York-based firm’s investment intelligence segment, which includes indices, rose 22% from a year ago to $ 258 million, as investors invested in products linked to the company’s technological indices. Indexation revenues increased 40% to $ 29 million year over year. Excluding transaction expenses, net income jumped 21% to $ 851 million. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

