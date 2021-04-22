Credit Suisse increases capital as Archegos wipes out trading gains

ZURICH (Reuters) -Credit Suisse said on Thursday it would increase capital reserves after being hit by billions of dollars by the collapse of U.S. investment fund Archegos, while regulators announced legal action against the bank on this.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse can be seen at a branch in Zurich, Switzerland, April 14, 2021. REUTERS / Arnd Wiegmann

Switzerland’s second-largest bank after UBS posted a pre-tax loss of 757 million Swiss francs ($ 825.97 million) in the first quarter, slightly lower than reported, as the Archegos coup wiped out the gains of a exceptional trading quarter.

By removing the 4.4 billion francs and other important items, the bank said profit before tax would have been 3.6 billion francs, which would have been its best operational quarter in at least a decade.

A net loss of 252 million francs against an average estimate of 815 million francs in the banks’ own survey of 17 analysts.

Along with the announcement of its results, the bank said it would issue Convertible Binding Notes (MCNs) convertible into 203 million shares, which is expected to earn the bank more than 1.8 billion Swiss francs. This would bring its core capital level to around 13% from 12.2%.

The loss we are reporting this quarter, due to the (US-based investment fund) issue, is unacceptable, Managing Director Thomas Gottstein said in a statement. We anticipate that our successful placement of MCN today will further strengthen our balance sheet and allow us to sustain the momentum of our core franchise.

Credit Suisse became the bank hardest hit by exposure to Archegos, which collapsed when it couldn’t meet margin calls.

Credit Suisse said it expects a residual impact of around 600 million francs from the deal in the second quarter of 2021. It had already exited 97% of the related positions, he said.

That, coupled with the disappearance of another client, Greensill Capital, sparked internal and external polls and the ousting of a gang of executives.

On Thursday, the Swiss financial market supervisor said he had opened two enforcement proceedings against the bank related to the two issues and that he would appoint a third-party agent to investigate possible loopholes in risk management.

The regulator said it had taken precautionary measures, including capital surcharges as well as reductions or suspensions of variable pay elements.

ONGOING PROBLEMS

US rivals, some of whom were quicker to exit their trading positions following the collapse of Archegos, produced better-than-expected profits for the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s net income increased nearly six-fold. Morgan Stanley revealed a loss of nearly $ 1 billion from Archegos while reporting a 150% jump in profits.

Underlining the strength of the environment, Credit Suisse reported exceptional profits in its Asia-Pacific unit, up 154% year-on-year, and a 25% increase in pre-tax profit from its business Switzerland – the only two divisions free from recent episodes with Archegos and Greensill.

Gottstein has worked to limit the long-term damage to banks’ reputations caused by the recent unrest and to retain customers and staff.

But broader strategic initiatives remained on hold until the current shareholders, as was widely expected, elect Antonio Horta-Osorio, Managing Director of Lloyds Banking Group PLC, as the next chairman of Credit Suisses on April 30.

Analysts expect the turmoil – which has plagued banks’ capital reserves – to impact earnings in the coming quarters, as declining capital reserves could curb its risk appetite and have an impact. on the relationship between staff and customers.

The bank said Thursday it cut costs by 2% year-over-year in the first quarter, mainly thanks to lower compensation spending.

Investment banking posted a pre-tax loss of $ 2.6 billion, as a 29% jump in fixed income sales and trading, a 23% jump in equity sales and much larger trading revenues and gains in its financial markets and advisory activities failed to make up for the billion francs struck from Archegos that the unit recorded.

Its asset management unit, which managed $ 10 billion in Greensill-related funds, saw profits drop 30% as an increase in assets under management couldn’t stop revenues from falling due to important items.

The unit, which is currently undergoing a redesign, was already a source of problems in the fourth quarter, when it was hit with a half-billion dollar write-down on a stake in another fund. American investment.

Then, in April, he said he identified $ 2.3 billion in loans exposed to financial uncertainties and litigation in his supply chain finance funds linked to Greensill.

Data from researcher Morningstar estimated that asset flows in Credit Suisses’ line of funds domiciled in Europe fell in March, the month it announced the suspension of its funds linked to Greensill.

The total net assets and market share of its actively managed funds also fell, according to Morningstar estimates. This compared to an increase across the entire European fund market.

Credit Suisse said it is strengthening due diligence in the unit following the Greensill case and that it is carrying out a group-wide risk review in cooperation with its board of directors and external advisers .

Shareholders are already facing a reduced dividend, halted share buybacks and a 20% decline in share price so far this year.

The bank said further buybacks will have to wait until it brings capital back to target ratios and is able to restore its dividend.

(1 USD = 0.9165 Swiss francs)