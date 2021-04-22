Progress in the creation of reference centers in the field of digital pathology Oslo Stock Exchange: VOCs





STOCKHOLM April 22, 2021 ContextVision, a medical technology software company specializing in image processing, image analysis and decision support tools for digital pathology, today released its first quarter 2021 results. The quarter saw solid and promising progress in digital pathology and the company’s first product, INIFY Prostate Screening. While the ongoing pandemic has slowed sales slightly, strong financial data coupled with close dialogues with current and potential customers offers a positive outlook. Dr Filippo Fraggetta, one of the leading pathologists in Europe and instrumental in the development of the product, confirms the preliminary results of the ongoing clinical study, indicating that the use of INIFY Prostate decreases the variance between pathologists and will benefit referrals and patients in the longer term. This is really good news, says Fredrik Palm, CEO of ContextVision. European reference centers for digital pathology

The first quarter saw the addition of major referral centers. Installations have been carried out at the CHU Vall dHebron in Barcelona, ​​as well as at the Bictre Hospital in Paris, a high-throughput and fully digitalized laboratory at the forefront of digital pathology in France. The facilities and evaluations in the main digital pathology reference centers in Europe are of the utmost importance, the addition of laboratories like those in Paris and Barcelona is certainly in line with our strategy. INIFY Prostates advanced technology, both easy to install and user-friendly, are all important factors in digitizing laboratories and alleviating the heavy workload of pathologists., Palm says. In parallel, ContextVision proceeded in the first quarter with the development of the next generation product for the prostate, as well as research on colorectal cancer. Declining sales, but no lack of interest or demand

Sales continue to be affected by the pandemic situation, but the lower level in the first quarter compared to the previous quarter is also partly related to quarterly variations. What is most important is that there is no lack of interest or demand or loss of clients in the field of medical imaging, so it is just a matter of persistence. until we can get back to the sales growth we normally expect., Palm says. The financial situation is strong, with cash of almost SEK 50 million at the end of the quarter, allowing the company to continue its strategic process as planned. ### About ContextVision

ContextVision is a medical technology software company specializing in image analysis and artificial intelligence. As a global market leader in image enhancement, we are a trusted partner of leading manufacturers of ultrasound, x-ray and MRI equipment around the world. Our expertise is to develop powerful software products, based on proprietary technology and artificial intelligence for image-based applications. Our advanced technology helps clinicians accurately interpret medical images, a crucial basis for better diagnosis and treatment. ContextVision is now entering the rapidly growing digital pathology market. We are significantly reinvesting in our portfolio of decision support tools and are committed to becoming a premier resource for pathologists to radically advance cancer diagnostics and improve patient care. The company, established in 1983, is based in Sweden with local representation in the United States, Japan, China and Korea. ContextVision is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the symbol CONTX. For more information, please contact ContextVision CEO Fredrik Palm on +46 76 870 25 43 or visit www.contextvision.com This information is subject to disclosure obligations in accordance with section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Law. ContextVision Q1 2021 Financial Report

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos