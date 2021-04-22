Results for the first quarter of 2021 Oslo Stock Exchange: PGS

Encourage MultiClient sales

Improved use of vessels

Takeaway Q1 2021

Segment revenues and other revenues of $ 132.2 million, compared to $ 168.3 million in Q1 2020

Segment EBITDA of $ 84.1 million, compared to $ 80.5 million in Q1 2020

Segment EBIT loss (excluding impairments and other charges) of $ 13.9 million, compared to a loss of $ 15.8 million in Q1 2020

MultiClient segment pre-finance revenue of $ 46.3 million, with a corresponding pre-finance level of 107%, compared to $ 40.7 million and 60%, respectively, in Q1 2020

Cash flow from operations of $ 88.6 million, compared to $ 176.0 million in Q1 2020

Reported and other income under IFRS of $ 165.7 million and EBIT loss of $ 2.3 million, compared to $ 128.8 million and EBIT loss of $ 80.2 million, respectively , in Q1 2020

Multi-year 4D framework agreement obtained by Equinor

First contract for the simultaneous acquisition of nodes and streamers obtained by Lundin Energy Norway

Increase in the order book during the quarter

Reactivation of Ramform vanguard

The extension of debt maturities and amortization came into effect in February (see description in note 11)

Our MultiClient revenues have improved considerably compared to Q1 2020. Strong customer commitments to ongoing MultiClient projects have resulted in a 107% pre-financing level of the capitalized MultiClient cash investment. The late sales of MultiClient have been encouraging and with revenues close to $ 50 million we are off to a good start to the year. At the start of the quarter, we expected vessel utilization to improve and we met our expectations with strong production across the fleet and 89% of the time spent acquiring contract and MultiClient data. .

A general increase in demand, associated with a return to the market for works postponed in 2020, supports the development of our positive order book. We are now well booked for T2 and T3, and we have good visibility for the coming winter season. the Ramform vanguard is reactivated to take advantage of the increase in acquisition volumes planned for the summer season. One of our flagship projects this summer is the simultaneous study of nodes and streamers in the Barents Sea for Lundin Energy Norway. This is our first node survey, which provides us with experience and insight into joint streamer and node operations.

With the current position reserved and increasing activity levels, we remain of the view that 2021 will show improved revenue on a lower cost basis compared to 2020.

Rune Olav Pedersen,

President and CEO

Outlook

PGS expects the level of oil prices, the ongoing global recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and the effects of projects postponed from last year to support a gradual increase in demand for seismic services in 2021. Despite the impacts of the Covid-19 crisis, energy consumption is expected to continue to increase in the long term, with oil and gas remaining a significant part of the energy mix as the global energy transition evolves. Offshore reserves will be vital for future supply and will support demand for marine seismic services. The recovery in the contract market is also likely to benefit from fewer seismic vessels operating in the international market.

PGS expects gross cash costs for the year 2021 to be around $ 400 million, based on five 3D vessels in service through 2021 and Ramform vanguard in operation during Q2 and Q3.

MultiClient 2021 cash investments are expected to be around $ 150 million.

Approximately 45% of the active 3D vessel time in 2021 is expected to be allocated to MultiClient acquisition.

Capital spending for 2021 is expected to be around $ 40 million.

The backlog totaled $ 237 million as of March 31, 2021 (including $ 72 million related to MultiClient). The backlog was $ 202 million as of December 31, 2020 and $ 217 million as of March 31, 2020.

Consolidated Key financial figures

(In millions of US dollars, except per share data) Quarter ended

March, 31st, Year ended

The 31st of December, 2021 2020 2020 Profit and Segment reports of the number of losses Sector revenues and other revenues 132.2 168.3 595.9 Segment EBITDA excl. other charges, net 84.1 80.5 397.7 Segment EBIT excluding. depreciations and other charges, net (13.9) (15.8) 12.2 Profit and loss figures as declared Income and other income 165.7 128.8 512.0 EBIT (2.3) (80.2) (188.0) Net financial items (33.6) (35.1) (118.4) Profit (loss) before tax expense (35.9) (115.3) (306.4) Income tax expense (3.2) (2.2) (15.1) Net profit (loss) for shareholders (39.1) (117.5) (321.5) Basic earnings per share ($ per share) (0.10) (0.32) (0.85) Other key figures As reported by IFRS: Net cash from operating activities 88.6 176.0 366.5 Cash investment in the MultiClient library 43.3 67.6 222.3 Capital expenditure (whether paid or not) 6.2 12.3 36.1 Total assets 1,971.2 2335.9 2093.8 Cash and cash equivalents 143.9 266.9 156.7 Net interest-bearing debt 967.8 876.5 937.6 Net interest-bearing debt, including lease liabilities under IFRS 16 1116.8 1,052.5 1096.2

