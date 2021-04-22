PSPC boom prompts Asian stock markets to improve user experience

TOKYO – This year has seen a boom in Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, or SPACs, as vehicles for quickly listing on the US stock market, which is even hotter than last year. But the explosion is having an unexpected impact on the other side of the globe, especially in the capital markets of Southeast Asia and India.

The April 13 announcement by Grab Holdings – Southeast Asia’s most beloved startup – appears to have sparked a chain reaction among a dozen regional unicorns. These private companies valued at $ 1 billion or more have become more interested in using PSPCs as the preferred medium to go public in the United States rather than the usual initial public offerings.

Grab, which runs a mobile payment “super app” in several Southeast Asian markets, has announced its IPO on the Nasdaq market “in the coming months” by merging with a listed SPAC called Altimeter Growth . The deal will include an investment in private equity lines of public equity financing of approximately $ 4 billion and a conditional equity issue of $ 500 million, ultimately valuing the Singaporean company at $ 39.6 billion. dollars.

If completed, Grab’s market capitalization will increase by 180% from $ 1.4 billion, which was its valuation after the last round of funding last summer. This would put the startup on par with global giants such as DuPont de Nemours ($ 41 billion), Electronic Arts ($ 40.5 billion) and Prudential Financial ($ 39 billion), despite the fact that Grab did not never been profitable and that its activity is currently limited to South East Asia.

Grab’s projected market value has dispelled some of the uncertainty that hangs over other unicorns in Southeast Asia and India. While it is evident that shareholders, including Sequoia Capital, Google and SoftBank Group, prefer their portfolio companies to be listed on high-liquidity, dollar-denominated exchanges in New York City, some skeptics have warned that Asian startups do not. would not generate much interest because of the ignorance of the first world investors with them.

Grab delivery man in Malaysia: The startup said it will go public on the Nasdaq market by merging with a listed SPAC called Altimeter Growth. © Reuters

The reaction, however, was the opposite. Investors are flocking to New York from around the world hungry for new tech stocks and eager to bet on high valuations based on growth expectations rather than cash flow. Grab’s market capitalization estimates prove that these investors treat Asian internet startups like Silicon Valley startups in terms of valuation.

After Grab’s announcement, other unicorns from Southeast Asia and India are lining up for mergers with PSPCs to go public in the U.S. These include Grab’s archivist , Gojek from Indonesia, which is preparing to merge with online retailer Tokopedia before going public through the SPAC channel. Others in line for a SPAC merger include travel site Traveloka from Indonesia, as well as Indian unicorns and “Soonicorns” like food delivery men Zomato and Swiggy, online retailer Flipkart and online grocery stores.

It’s a scenario the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq were hoping for: to offer ways to get top-flight Asian companies listed on their boards, including through PSPCs.

Back halfway around the world, however, governments and financial market regulators in Asia are suddenly faced with competition from the most advanced stock market for their local startups – a situation that has forced them to think about their own. problems.

The lack of liquidity in the Southeast Asian stock exchanges, with the possible exception of Singapore, is generally a mood killer for large global investors, many of whom have stakes in Asian unicorns. The Indian stock market, on the other hand, has strict rules that effectively ban the listing of loss-making startups and limit the freedom to allocate new IPO shares.

Unless officials in those countries make their financial markets more attractive to outside investors, they will continue to lose their high-growth, large-cap startups to more competitive trading in the United States and elsewhere.

It is something to be avoided at all costs.

In a promising move, the Securities Exchange Board of India decided at the end of March to relax some of its listing rules. Meanwhile, the Singapore Stock Exchange looks set to become a hub for secondary listings of startups in Southeast Asia and India while preparing its own version of SPAC listings. Grab would consider secondary listing on SGX once listed on Nasdaq.

The development of financial markets is crucial for an emerging economy, and high growth, large cap stocks are essential to this process. The PSPC boom in New York is suddenly a wake-up call for market regulators in emerging Asian economies.