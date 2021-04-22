UPDATE 1-Miner Anglo American first quarter production up 3%





(Add details, background) LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) – The production of the Anglo Americans mining group in the first quarter increased 3% year on year despite some operations running at 95% of capacity due to disruptions from COVID-19, he said declared Thursday. Copper production rose 9% to 160,000 tonnes in the quarter, from 147,000 tonnes in the same period last year, but down from 168,000 tonnes in the previous three months. Diamond production fell 7% year-over-year, in part due to excessive rainfall in southern Africa and a COVID-19 related shutdown in Canada. Iron ore production increased 1% to 16.2 million tonnes in the first quarter, while production of platinum group metals increased to 1.02 million ounces from 955,000 in the same period one year ago. Anglo expects copper production to reach between 640,000 tonnes and 680,000 tonnes this year. It also kept its production targets unchanged for other resources, including iron ore and platinum group metals. But it has reduced its forecast for metallurgical coal to between 14 and 16 million tonnes from 18 to 20 million earlier, as the Moranbah operation in Australia remains on hold. The company has maintained its production forecast for the whole of 2021, with the exception of met coal … we do not see any major changes from profit to consensus profit on the back of production results, Citi analysts said in a note. The London-listed miner is in the process of handing over its South African thermal coal business to a new company, as it prepares to exit assets that harness the most polluting fossil fuel. Anglo Americans’ portfolio is increasingly geared towards future-proof metals and minerals, with our recent proposal to split our thermal coal business in South Africa allowing us to move further in this direction. CEO Mark Cutifani said in the company’s production statement. (Reporting by Clara Denina. Editing by David Goodman and Mark Potter)

