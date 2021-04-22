Acron group’s commercial production up 4.5% in the first quarter of 2021 London stock exchange: AKRN





April 22, 2021 Acron Groups commercial production up 4.5% in Q1 2021 Consolidated group production (including operating results for Acron, Dorogobuzh and North West Phosphorus Company) Product, 000 t Q1 2021 Q1 2020 YOY,% MINERAL FERTILIZERS Ammonia 688 677 1.6 incl. internal consumption 677 634 Nitrogen fertilizers, including 1 170 1,114 5.0 incl. internal consumption 170 170 A 575 604 -4.8 incl. internal consumption 46 53 Urea 319 245 30.3 incl. internal consumption 124 117 incl. granulated urea 56 131 -57.1 incl. internal consumption 5 3 incl. granulated urea 151 0 increase incl. internal consumption 7 0 UAN 276 265 4.1 Complex fertilizers, including 611 618 -1.1 incl. internal consumption 8 9 NPK 584 590 -1.0 incl. internal consumption 8 9 Bulk mixes 27 28 -4.8 Total commercial production for mineral fertilizers 1,615 1,596 1.2 INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS Organic compounds, including 118 112 5.2 incl. internal consumption 62 55 Methanol 26 27 -5.3 incl. internal consumption 23 20 Formalin 42 40 6.0 incl. internal consumption 38 35 Urea-formaldehyde resins 50 45 10.8 incl. internal consumption 1 1 Inorganic compounds, including 290 249 16.5 Low density, technical grade AN 125 78 61.0 Industrial urea 41 45 -8.9 Calcium carbonate 111 113 -2.1 Liquid carbon dioxide 12 12 -0.8 Argon 2 2 -6.3 Total commercial production for industrial products 346 306 13.2 PHOSPHATE INPUTS Apatite concentrate 313 256 22.5 incl. internal consumption 238 209 Total commercial production for apatite concentrate 75 47 60.6 TOTAL COMMERCIAL OUTPUT 2,035 1 948 4.5 To note: Commercial production is production that is less than internal consumption. Comments from the chairman of the board of directors of Acrons Alexander Popov: In the first quarter of 2021, Acron Group produced 2,035,000 tonnes of its main commercial products. This is the third consecutive quarter that our commercial production has exceeded 2 million tonnes. The capacity building projects completed over the past year have already produced positive results: ammonia production increased by 2% and urea production increased by 30%. It is particularly satisfactory that the production of granulated urea from the new unit commissioned in May 2020 continues to increase, reaching 151,000 tonnes during the period considered. We continue to focus on progressive development, with plans to further increase our commercial production. Construction of the Urea-6 + unit is underway, with commissioning scheduled for the second quarter of 2021. This new unit will add 520,000 tonnes of urea per year to our total urea capacity. Today, almost all of the ammonia produced by Acron Group is processed internally into high added value finished products, so we are implementing capacity building projects for the Ammonia-2 and Ammonia-3 units in Veliky. Novgorod. Once these two units are upgraded using the best technology available in 2023, they will supply all the ammonia needed for our Novgorod facility. Market trends Global urea prices rose rapidly in the first quarter of 2021. Baltic FOB prices hit a seven-year high of $ 350. This sharp increase is attributable to several factors, including strong seasonal demand in Europe and the United States, the limited volume of urea available for export from China, an increase in global natural gas prices and record prices. cereals. Urea purchases from India provide additional market support. However, the end of the peak season in Europe and the United States and the expansion of Chinese exports could lead to an oversupply in the market, which could grow further this year with the commissioning of new production facilities in Africa and India. In Q12021, AN and UAN prices also reached their highest level in several years due to the strong seasonal demand in the northern hemisphere and the growth in prices of urea used as a benchmark for other nitrogen fertilizer prices. NPK prices also increased in Q12021, mainly due to higher commodity prices (urea, DAP and potassium chloride). The increase in commodity prices outpaced blends due to their higher liquidity, so the NPK 16-16-16 premium over the commodity basket fell to 5% over the average 20% history. Average indicative prices, USD per tonne, FOB Baltic / Black Sea Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q1 2020 Q1 2021 / Q4 2020 change Q1 2021 / Q1 2020 change NPK 16-16-16 312 262 252 19% 24% A 234 166 187 41% 25% UAN 213 119 123 79% 73% Urea 326 234 217 39% 50% Ammonia 329 211 222 56% 48% Media contacts: Sergey Dorofeev Anastasia gromova Tatiana Smirnova Public relations Telephone: +7 (495) 777-08-65 (ext. 5196) Investor contacts: Ilya Popov Investor Relations Telephone: +7 (495) 745-77-45 (ext. 5252) Background information Acron Group is one of the leading producers of vertically integrated mineral fertilizers in Russia and the world, with chemical production facilities in Veliky Novgorod (Acron) and in the Smolensk region (Dorogobuzh). The Group owns and operates a phosphate mine in the Murmansk region (North-Western Phosphorous Company, NWPC) and is implementing a potash development project in Perm Krai (Verkhnekamsk Potash Company, VPC). It has transport and logistics infrastructure, including three Baltic port terminals and distribution networks in Russia and China. Acron’s subsidiary North Atlantic Potash Inc. (NAP) holds mining leases and an exploration permit for ten parcels of the Prairie Evaporite potassium salt deposit, Saskatchewan, Canada. Acron also owns a minority stake (19.8%) in the Polish group Grupa Azoty SA, one of the largest producers of chemicals in Europe. In 2020, the Group sold 7.8 million tonnes of main products to 74 countries, with Russia, Brazil, Europe and the United States as key markets. In 2020, the Group recorded consolidated IFRS revenue of RUB 119,864 million (USD 1,661 million), with EBITDA of RUB 35,311 million (USD 489 million). Acrons shares are traded on the Moscow Stock Exchange and its global certificates of deposit are traded on the London Stock Exchange (symbol AKRN). Acron employs over 11,000 people. For more information on Acron Group, please visit www.acron.ru/en.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos