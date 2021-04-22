Acron group’s commercial production up 4.5% in the first quarter of 2021 London stock exchange: AKRN

April 22, 2021
Acron Groups commercial production up 4.5% in Q1 2021
Consolidated group production (including operating results for Acron, Dorogobuzh and
North West Phosphorus Company)
|Product, 000 t
|Q1 2021
|Q1 2020
|YOY,%
|MINERAL FERTILIZERS
|Ammonia
|688
|677
|1.6
|incl. internal consumption
|677
|634
|Nitrogen fertilizers, including
|1 170
|1,114
|5.0
|incl. internal consumption
|170
|170
|A
|575
|604
|-4.8
|incl. internal consumption
|46
|53
|Urea
|319
|245
|30.3
|incl. internal consumption
|124
|117
|incl. granulated urea
|56
|131
|-57.1
|incl. internal consumption
|5
|3
|incl. granulated urea
|151
|0
|increase
|incl. internal consumption
|7
|0
|UAN
|276
|265
|4.1
|Complex fertilizers, including
|611
|618
|-1.1
|incl. internal consumption
|8
|9
|NPK
|584
|590
|-1.0
|incl. internal consumption
|8
|9
|Bulk mixes
|27
|28
|-4.8
|Total commercial production for mineral fertilizers
|1,615
|1,596
|1.2
|INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS
|Organic compounds, including
|118
|112
|5.2
|incl. internal consumption
|62
|55
|Methanol
|26
|27
|-5.3
|incl. internal consumption
|23
|20
|Formalin
|42
|40
|6.0
|incl. internal consumption
|38
|35
|Urea-formaldehyde resins
|50
|45
|10.8
|incl. internal consumption
|1
|1
|Inorganic compounds, including
|290
|249
|16.5
|Low density, technical grade AN
|125
|78
|61.0
|Industrial urea
|41
|45
|-8.9
|Calcium carbonate
|111
|113
|-2.1
|Liquid carbon dioxide
|12
|12
|-0.8
|Argon
|2
|2
|-6.3
|Total commercial production for industrial products
|346
|306
|13.2
|PHOSPHATE INPUTS
|Apatite concentrate
|313
|256
|22.5
|incl. internal consumption
|238
|209
|Total commercial production for apatite concentrate
|75
|47
|60.6
|TOTAL COMMERCIAL OUTPUT
|2,035
|1 948
|4.5
To note: Commercial production is production that is less than internal consumption.
Comments from the chairman of the board of directors of Acrons Alexander Popov:
In the first quarter of 2021, Acron Group produced 2,035,000 tonnes of its main commercial products. This is the third consecutive quarter that our commercial production has exceeded 2 million tonnes.
The capacity building projects completed over the past year have already produced positive results: ammonia production increased by 2% and urea production increased by 30%. It is particularly satisfactory that the production of granulated urea from the new unit commissioned in May 2020 continues to increase, reaching 151,000 tonnes during the period considered.
We continue to focus on progressive development, with plans to further increase our commercial production. Construction of the Urea-6 + unit is underway, with commissioning scheduled for the second quarter of 2021. This new unit will add 520,000 tonnes of urea per year to our total urea capacity.
Today, almost all of the ammonia produced by Acron Group is processed internally into high added value finished products, so we are implementing capacity building projects for the Ammonia-2 and Ammonia-3 units in Veliky. Novgorod. Once these two units are upgraded using the best technology available in 2023, they will supply all the ammonia needed for our Novgorod facility.
Market trends
Global urea prices rose rapidly in the first quarter of 2021. Baltic FOB prices hit a seven-year high of $ 350. This sharp increase is attributable to several factors, including strong seasonal demand in Europe and the United States, the limited volume of urea available for export from China, an increase in global natural gas prices and record prices. cereals. Urea purchases from India provide additional market support. However, the end of the peak season in Europe and the United States and the expansion of Chinese exports could lead to an oversupply in the market, which could grow further this year with the commissioning of new production facilities in Africa and India.
In Q12021, AN and UAN prices also reached their highest level in several years due to the strong seasonal demand in the northern hemisphere and the growth in prices of urea used as a benchmark for other nitrogen fertilizer prices.
NPK prices also increased in Q12021, mainly due to higher commodity prices (urea, DAP and potassium chloride). The increase in commodity prices outpaced blends due to their higher liquidity, so the NPK 16-16-16 premium over the commodity basket fell to 5% over the average 20% history.
Average indicative prices, USD per tonne, FOB Baltic / Black Sea
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q1 2020
|Q1 2021 /
Q4 2020
change
|Q1 2021 /
Q1 2020
change
|NPK 16-16-16
|312
|262
|252
|19%
|24%
|A
|234
|166
|187
|41%
|25%
|UAN
|213
|119
|123
|79%
|73%
|Urea
|326
|234
|217
|39%
|50%
|Ammonia
|329
|211
|222
|56%
|48%
Background information
Acron Group is one of the leading producers of vertically integrated mineral fertilizers in Russia and the world, with chemical production facilities in Veliky Novgorod (Acron) and in the Smolensk region (Dorogobuzh). The Group owns and operates a phosphate mine in the Murmansk region (North-Western Phosphorous Company, NWPC) and is implementing a potash development project in Perm Krai (Verkhnekamsk Potash Company, VPC). It has transport and logistics infrastructure, including three Baltic port terminals and distribution networks in Russia and China. Acron’s subsidiary North Atlantic Potash Inc. (NAP) holds mining leases and an exploration permit for ten parcels of the Prairie Evaporite potassium salt deposit, Saskatchewan, Canada. Acron also owns a minority stake (19.8%) in the Polish group Grupa Azoty SA, one of the largest producers of chemicals in Europe.
In 2020, the Group sold 7.8 million tonnes of main products to 74 countries, with Russia, Brazil, Europe and the United States as key markets.
In 2020, the Group recorded consolidated IFRS revenue of RUB 119,864 million (USD 1,661 million), with EBITDA of RUB 35,311 million (USD 489 million). Acrons shares are traded on the Moscow Stock Exchange and its global certificates of deposit are traded on the London Stock Exchange (symbol AKRN). Acron employs over 11,000 people.
For more information on Acron Group, please visit www.acron.ru/en.