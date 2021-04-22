



PARIS (Reuters) – Pernod Ricard said on Thursday it expected organic profit growth of 10% in fiscal year 2020/21 after strong demand in its core U.S. and Chinese markets helped the French spirits group to beat third quarter sales forecasts. The owner of Mumm champagne, Absolut vodka and Martell cognac expects sales to accelerate in the fourth quarter with the gradual reopening of bars and restaurants, although retail is expected to remain subdued due to limited traffic from passengers. At 0704 GMT, the Pernod share had gained 0.3% to 173.65 euros. Management’s forecast for 10% organic EBIT growth in FY21E is significantly better than the market forecast and compares to the current consensus of 7.1%, Citi analysts wrote in a note. The Pernod Ricards exercise begins on July 1. Pernod, the world’s second-largest spirits group after Diageo, achieved sales of 1.955 billion euros ($ 2.35 billion) in the three months ended March 31 – up 19.1% at scope constant, exceeding analysts’ expectations for growth of 11.3%. This performance marked a return to sales growth after the previous two quarters showed a decline. Sales for the first nine months reached € 6.941 billion, an organic growth of 1.7%, with sales in the United States continuing to grow at an mid-single-digit pace as consumers stuck at home shrank. are thunderstruck with Glenlivet scotch and American whiskeys while a cocktail craze has spurred demand for Malibu rum, Kahlua liquors and tequila. GREAT CHINESE NEW YEAR Sales of Jameson Irish Whiskey in the United States were weaker in the third quarter, but that compared to strong sales last year due to COVID-linked pantry loading and the launch of Jameson Cold Brew. CFO Helene of Tissot told Reuters by phone that Jameson’s underlying sales trend remained unchanged. In China, Pernod Ricard recorded triple-digit growth in the third quarter, driven by an excellent performance during the Chinese New Year celebrations, with very strong demand for Martell cognac. That means the group was able to raise cognac prices 3-4% in April in China, Tissot said. In India, Pernod’s other key market after the United States and China, all key brands posted double-digit sales growth in the third quarter, but a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in March and April led to new ones. restrictions. The group’s performance was somewhat flattered by easier comparisons to last year, especially in China where COVID-19 restrictions that closed bars and clubs were widely implemented in March 2020. Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Edited by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Uttaresh.V; Edited by Elaine Hardcastle

