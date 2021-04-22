musicMagpie admitted to the Prolific North Exchange





Stockport-based re-commerce group musicMagpie was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market this morning. “This is an exciting new chapter in the history of musicMagpie, and we are delighted to welcome our new shareholders to the company. hard work, innovation and dedication of our people to bring the company to where it is today, said Steve Oliver, CEO and co-founder of musicMagpie. I am delighted that our colleagues can now directly participate in the future success of musicMagpie. I am also particularly pleased that musicMagpie has received the Green Economy label from the LSE. It is a clear recognition of our strong credentials in environmental, social and corporate governance as we continue to provide a service that is both smart for the consumer and smart for the planet. “ Following this morning admission, its backer, NVM, made a partial exit from the group. NVM first invested in the company in 2015, providing $ 6 million in development capital, led by Andy Leach, who joined the company’s board of directors. He says today’s move is a 12.1x return on the original investment and has generated proceeds and retained value at the IPO price of $ 72.5 million. He will retain a 16.1% stake in the company. We are thrilled for the team at musicMagpie who, under the leadership of Steve and Walts, after joining AIM today, has reached a milestone in the company’s history, added Andy Leach, Partner at NVM. . The musicMagpies re-commerce model has always been ahead of the curve and, with the current focus on the circular economy, has been recognized as a key player in the search for more sustainable behavior of consumers and consumers. companies. The company has evolved considerably over the past five years and is well positioned to continue to grow in the future. I am personally very proud of everything the company has achieved during this time and look forward to monitoring their progress in the months and years to come.







