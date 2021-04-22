Business
Euro soars ahead of ECB meeting
LONDON (Reuters) – The euro rose slightly ahead of a European Central Bank meeting later Thursday, where positive comments on the economic outlook or signs of reducing bond purchases are expected to push the common currency higher.
The ECB is not expected to change its policy at its meeting later Thursday, but analysts say the meeting will set the stage for June, when policymakers will have to decide whether or not to slow its bond purchases.
Dutch central banker Klaas Knot has previously said tapering is possible and the euro could resume its rise against the dollar if any sign of reduced bond purchases gain more support within the ECB, the analysts.
The euro was listed at $ 1.2033, up 0.1% on the day and not far from its strongest since March 3. The common currency has gained up to 3% against the dollar since early April.
We expect today’s European Central Bank meeting to have a limited impact on the euro, ING strategists said in a research note.
With the ECB already announcing the front-loading of PEPP purchases in March and the trade-weighted euro being below its multi-year average (i.e. since the ECB started its verbal intervention in the summer last) it is a bit necessary for the ECB to surprise today or lean against the common currency.
The euro’s gains weighed on the dollar, which fell to 107.87 yen, close to a seven-week low.
The dollar was near multi-week lows against most major currencies as weaker gains in US Treasury yields reduced its advantage on interest rates.
Sentiment towards the dollar has weakened as the surge in Treasury yields in recent months reversed, but some analysts believe the long-term outlook remains positive due to a strong US economy and an improved coronavirus vaccination program.
The British pound bought $ 1.3938, up 0.1% on the day.
The onshore yuan rose to 6.4820 per dollar to hit its highest level since March 12.
A closely watched 20-year U.S. Treasuries auction on Wednesday drew strong demand, which helped the fixed-income market regain its composure and cap yields.
T-bill yields hit their highest level in more than a year last month amid fears of accelerating inflation, prompting dollar bulls to pile up against the currency .
However, that trade started to play out this month as yields reversed course, and investors will now look to the US Federal Reserves meeting next week for new trading indices.
Looking ahead, we see a strategically high risk that US real rates will recover from their recent consolidation supported by a rally in US nominal variables, said Lars Sparres Merklin, senior analyst at Danske Bank.
With a euro / dollar at $ 1.20 and our strategic view of real dollar returns, we see the potential for surprise as being pro-US, towards a hawkish Fed and a stronger dollar.
Monetary policy attracted renewed attention after the Bank of Canada announced it could start raising interest rates at the end of 2022 after slashing the pace of bond purchases, making it the first central bank of the Group of Seven to move towards the withdrawal of stimulus measures.
The Canadian dollar, which jumped to a six-week high on Wednesday, was last listed at 1.2494 against its US counterpart, flat on the day.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars traded near their one-month highs against the US dollar, supported by speculation that their central banks would be more likely to follow Canada’s lead due to improving prices. economic outlook.
Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; additional reporting by Stanley White in Tokyo; edited by Larry King
