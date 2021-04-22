After 5-year growth period, electric vehicle sales drop 20% in FY2021, Auto News, ET Auto





By Amit Panday New Delhi: Sales of two, three and four-wheel electric vehicles fell 20% year-over-year to 2.36802 units in fiscal year 2020-2021, Society of Manufacturers said on Thursday of Electric Vehicle (SMEV) in an official note. . A total of 295,683 electric vehicles were sold in 2019-2020, he said. The decline in sales in the last fiscal year came after growth over the past 5 years, mainly driven by demand for electric scooters. According to SMEV, total sales of electric vehicles were 1.29 lakh units in FY19; 56,000 units in FY18; 25,000 units in FY17 and 22,000 units in FY16 (all including sales of two and four electric wheels). Down 6% year on year in FY21, the electric two-wheeler segment recorded total sales of 1,43837 units, including 40,836 high-speed vehicles and 1,03,000 low-speed vehicles, compared to 1.52,000 units sold in FY20. The electric three-wheel segment saw its volumes fall 37% year-on-year to 88,378 units in the last fiscal year, compared to 1,40,683 units in FY20. However, this data does not include electric three-wheelers sold but is not registered with transport authorities in the last fiscal year, SMEV said. Much remains to be done to achieve the objective of the FAME II program. Rapid government intervention in the form of policy change is needed to fuel growth and achieve the target by the end of fiscal years 21-22 Sohinder Gill, Managing Director, SMEV At the same time, with total sales of 4,588 units in the electric four-wheel vehicle category, it recorded annual growth of 53% on a weak base of 3,000 units sold in FY20. The annual growth of electric cars can be attributed to the good figures recorded by Tata Motors Nexon EV. The company, earlier this month, said it had sold more than 4,000 units of its Nexon EV since the models launched in January 2020. In March 2021 alone, the company sold 705 units of the Nexon EV , the highest since its launch. . – Much remains to be done to achieve the objective of the FAME II program. Swift government intervention in the form of policy change is needed to fuel growth and achieve the target by the end of fiscal 22, said Sohinder Gill, CEO of SMEV. However, SMEV remains concerned about the limited financing facilities for electric vehicles. A strong bank financing mechanism is still lacking in the country. Only a few banks like SBI and Axis Bank, to name a few, offer loans on certain models of electric vehicles, the lobby said. SMEV, however, credits the booming e-commerce industry with strong growth of over 200% year-on-year in the adoption of electric vehicles in logistics. Indian companies are making a proactive transition to electric vehicles. For example, Amazon India and Flipkart announced that they will deploy electric vehicles in their delivery vehicle fleet. The future of (EV adoption) in B2B is positive and we will see a lot of traction from this segment over the next 2-3 years, he said. SMEV also hopes that several state governments will help implement EV policies while creating a larger ecosystem involving charging infrastructure.







