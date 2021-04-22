Resolutions of Huhtamäki Oyjs Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Helsinki Stock Exchange: HUH

HUHTAMKI OYJ EXCHANGE EXIT 22.4.2021 AT 12:45

Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Huhtamki Oyjs

The annual general meeting of shareholders of Huhtamki Oyjs was held on April 22, 2021 in Espoo. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting uncertainty over the ability to hold a physical annual general meeting, shareholders and their proxies could not be present at the meeting location. Shareholders and their representatives may, however, participate in the meeting and exercise their shareholder rights by voting in advance as well as by formulating counter-proposals and by asking questions in advance. In total, 723 shareholders representing 59,154,125 shares and votes were represented at the meeting.

The assembly adopted the annual accounts, including the consolidated annual accounts for 2020, discharged the members of the board of directors of the company and the general manager of their responsibilities and approved all proposals made to the annual general assembly by the board of directors and the shareholder nomination board. The annual general meeting also approved the remuneration report of the governing bodies of the companies which was presented to it.

Dividend

The Ordinary General Meeting decided that an overall dividend of EUR 0.92 per share would be paid on the basis of the adopted balance sheet for the financial year ended December 31, 2020. The dividend will be paid in two installments. The first dividend payment, 0.46 EUR per share, will be paid to shareholders registered in the register of shareholders of the company kept by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the date of registration of the first dividend payment on April 26, 2021. The date of payment of the first dividend payment will be 3 May 2021. The second dividend tranche, 0.46 EUR per share, will be paid to shareholders registered in the register of shareholders of the company kept by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the registration date for the second dividend installment on October 1, 2021. The payment date of the second dividend payment will be October 8, 2021.

In addition, the annual general meeting authorized the board of directors to decide, if necessary, on a new registration date and a new payment date for the second tranche of dividend if the regulations applicable to the system of Finnish account registration changes or requires otherwise.

Composition of the board of directors

The number of board members has been confirmed at seven (7). Mr. Pekka Ala-Pietil, Mr. Doug Baillie, Mr. William R. Barker, Ms. Anja Korhonen, Ms. Kerttu Tuomas, Ms. Sandra Turner and Mr. Ralf K. Wunderlich were re-elected members of the Board of Directors for a term ending at the end of the next annual general meeting.

The Annual General Meeting re-elected Mr. Pekka Ala-Pietil as Chairman of the Board and Ms. Kerttu Tuomas as Vice-Chairman of the Board.

Remuneration of members of the board of directors

The Annual General Meeting decided that the annual remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors would be paid as follows: to the Chairman of the Board of Directors 140,000 EUR, to the Vice-Chairman 75,000 EUR and to the other members 62,000 EUR each. In addition, the annual general meeting decided that the annual remuneration of the chairman and members of the board committees would be paid as follows: to the chairman of the audit committee EUR 15,000 and to the other members of the audit committee EUR 5,000 as well as to the Chairman of the Human Resources Committee 5,000 euros and to the other members of the Human Resources Committee 2,500 euros. In addition, the AGM decided that EUR 1,500 would be paid for each board and committee meeting attended. Travel expenses of Board members will be compensated in accordance with Company policy.

Auditor

KPMG Oy Ab, a chartered accountants firm, has been re-elected as statutory auditor of the Company for the fiscal year January 1 to December 31, 2021. Mr. Henrik Holmbom, APA, will continue to act as as auditor with primary responsibility.

The remuneration of the statutory auditors is paid on invoice approved by the audit committee of the board of directors.

Authorization for the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase of the Company’s own shares

The Ordinary General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to vote on the repurchase of an overall maximum of 10,776,038 of the Company’s own shares. Own shares may be redeemed at a price formed on the stock exchange on the date of redemption or otherwise at a price formed on the market. The authorization also covers the directed buybacks of the Company’s own shares. The authorization remains in effect until the end of the next Ordinary General Meeting, however, no later than June 30, 2022.

Authorization for the Board of Directors to vote on the issue of shares and the issue of special rights giving right to shares

The ordinary general meeting authorized the board of directors to vote on the issue of shares and the issue of special rights giving right to shares. The total number of new shares to be issued cannot exceed 10,000,000 shares, which corresponds to approximately 9.3% of the Company’s current shares, and the total number of treasury shares to be transferred cannot exceed 4,000,000 shares, which corresponds to to approximately 3.7% of the Company’s current shares. The authorization also covers directed issues of shares. The authorization remains in effect until the end of the next Ordinary General Meeting, however, no later than June 30, 2022.

Mr. Seppo Kymlinen, lawyer, chaired the meeting.

The minutes of the Annual General Meeting will be available on Huhtamki Oyj’s website at www.huhtamaki.com no later than May 6, 2021.

For more information, please contact:

Sami Pauni, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Legal, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 (0) 10 686 7872

About Huhtamaki

Huhtamaki is a key global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world, enabling wellness and convenience. Our innovative products protect food and drink on the go and on the shelves, ensure hygiene and safety, and help prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all of our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.

We participate in the United Nations Global Compact and as of 2020 we have received an MSCI ESG rating of A, on a scale of AAACCC. To play our role in managing climate change, we are committed to setting scientific goals as part of the Science Based Targets initiative. Huhtamaki received the Silver Medal from EcoVadis for its sustainability performance.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage, we operate in 36 countries and 81 locations around the world. Our Care Dare Deliver values ​​guide our decisions and help our team of 18,100 employees make a difference where it matters. Our net sales in 2020 amounted to 3.3 billion euros. Huhtamaki Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out how we protect food, people and the planet onwww.huhtamaki.com.