Lagging rivals, Renault sales fall for fifth consecutive quarter





PARIS (Reuters) -Renults Sales fell for a fifth consecutive quarter as the French automaker struggled to ignore the fallout from the pandemic without a major presence in booming Chinese markets and a global shortage of microchips hit the production. FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Renault is pictured at a dealership in Vertou, near Nantes, France, January 13, 2021. REUTERS / Stephane Mahe Under the leadership of CEO Luca de Meo, who took the reins last July, Renault is looking to produce fewer cars and focus on those with higher margins, a strategy that is starting to bear fruit. The company benefited from higher vehicle prices in January-March, for the third consecutive quarter. But that was not enough to offset the blow caused by dwindling inventories and other headwinds such as unfavorable currency effects, and overall revenue fell 1.1% to $ 10 billion. euros ($ 12 billion) compared to a year earlier. Renault, which also makes Dacia and Lada cars and has a fundraising business, said sales rose 4.4% removing currency and other effects. Jefferies analysts said the results were poor and the underlying price trends were not much different from the rest of the industry. Renault shares are down 2% at 7:52 a.m. GMT. Like its rivals, Renault is grappling with a global shortage of semiconductor chips, and the group said on Thursday that the problem could persist until the third quarter, although it expects an improvement by the end. of the year. Auto production fell by tens of thousands of vehicles in the first quarter due to the shortage, finance chief Clotilde Delbos told analysts. Renault, which is cutting costs in an attempt to stem losses, has not benefited like competitors such as Daimler and Volkswagen from a rebounding car market in China. South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co, meanwhile, posted its highest first-quarter profit in four years on luxury car sales, another weaker area for Renault. Last year, Renault left its main passenger car business in China due to weak sales in that country, and is more dependent on its main European market, where certain locks to fight the pandemic are still in place. Were still far from normal, Delbos said on a conference call, adding that the group preferred not to give financial advice due to the uncertain environment. Renault was rocked at the end of 2018 by a scandal surrounding its former fugitive boss Carlos Ghosn, who forged the automaker’s alliance with Japans Nissan – a partnership the two are now trying to get back on track. They face increasing competition in the electric car market, an area in which Renault had an early lead, but bigger rival Volkswagen is now making huge strides. Delbos said electric and hybrid car models are expected to reach up to 15% of the group’s sales in 2021, up from 10% last year. (1 USD = 0.8312 euros) Report by Gilles Guillaume and Sarah White. Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Mark Potter

