QUARTERLY INFORMATION AS OF MARCH 31, 2021 Paris Stock Exchange: RNO

PRESS RELEASE
First shift income supported by price discipline in a distumbled environment due to pandemic
- Group turnover reaches 10 billion (-1.1%) in the first trimester of 2021. At constant exchange rates1, revents would have been up 4.4%.
- Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ revenue walso stable at 8.6 billion. The highlight of the quarter was the positive price effect of more than 6 points thanks to the new commercial policy of the strategic plan Renaulution.
- The group’s worldwide sales were up 1.1% to 665,038 vehicles in the trimester.
- Renault brand sold 42.951 electric and hybrid vehicles in the first quarto get 2021. Of thesecond district, Renault goes propose three new E-TECH hybrid and connect Hybrire offers.
- Dacia performed well with its new models. The launches New Sandero is a success with a wallet representing more than 3 months of sales. New Dacia Spring, the brand’s first electric vehicle, has already registered nearly 10,000 pre-orders.
Boulogne-Billancourt, 04/22/2021
SALES RESULTS: FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
In a context still disrupted by the pandemic, Renault group sold 665,038 vehicles in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 1.1% compared to the first quarter of 2020. This start of the year confirms the positive impact of the commercial policy focused on the Group’s profitability, with a price effect of more than 6 points. The Group is also making progress on the most profitable sales channels.
Renault Mark
Renault Mark sold 433,662 vehicles in the first quarter of 2021, up 1.3% from the first quarter of 2020.
In Europe, the market is up 3.9% supported by the strong momentum of the light commercial vehicle market. In this context, the Renault brand sold 250,163 vehicles, up 2.7%.
On the European passenger car market, the electric and electrified versions of the Renault brand represent 23% of its registrations.
After the launch of Twingo E-TECH Electric, the Renault brand continues to expand its range with the arrival of New Arkana E-TECH hybrid, New Captur E-TECH hybrid and New Mgane hatchback E-TECH plug-in hybrid in the second trimester.
In regions outside Europe, Renault is focusing on the most profitable segments: in India, the brand successfully launched New Kiger in the fast-growing compact SUV segment; and in Russia, New Duster, on sale since March, got off to a good start with a high mix of releases.
Dacia and Lada brands
Dacia Mark sold 121,231 vehicles (+ 10.2%) thanks to the successful launch of New Sandero and the good sales performance of Duster. The new 100% electric Dacia Spring is shaping up to be a success, given the pre-orders already registered.
Lthere is Mark sold 90,472 vehicles with a good performance in the Russian domestic market (+ 5.4%), supported by Granta, Vesta and the successful launch of NIVA Travel.
FIRST QUARTERLY REVENUES BY OPERATING SECTOR
In the first quarter of 2021, Group turnover amounted to 10,015 million (-1.1%). At constant exchange rates and perimeter2, The Group’s turnover would have increased by 4.4%.
Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ turnover amounted to 8,566 million, down 0.3%.
In addition to the change in inventories, which explains most of the negative impact of volume (-6.5 points), sales were affected by a negative currency effect of -4.3 points.
The price effect was very positive (+6.3 points) illustrating the new commercial policy implemented as part of the Renaulution strategic plan.
Sales of Zoe, Twingo E-TECH Electric and the dynamic demand for commercial vehicles contributed to the positive product mix effect of +2.4 points.
AVTOVAZs The contribution to Group sales amounted to 685 million over the quarter, down 2.3%. At constant exchange rates and perimeter31, it would have increased by 20.9%.
Mobility services achieved a turnover of 5 million compared to 6 million in the first quarter of 2020.
Sales financing (RCI Banking & Services) revenue amounted to 759 million in the first quarter, down -8.2% compared to 2020, mainly due to the decline in concession activity and a negative currency effect of – 24 million. The number of new financing contracts fell by -10.9%. Average productive assets stood at 45.9 billion at the end of March 2021, down -6.9% compared to the first quarter of 2020.
As of March 31, 2021, total inventories (including independent network) represented
487,000 units against 661,000 at the end of March 2020, a decrease of -26%.
RENAULT CONSOLIDATED GROUP REVENUES
|(millions)
|2020
|2021
|Switch
2021/ 2020
|Q1
|Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ
|8,591
|8 566
|-0.3%
|AVTOVAZ
|701
|685
|-2.3%
|Mobility services
|6
|5
|-16.7%
|Sales financing
|827
|759
|-8.2%
|Total
|10,125
|10 015
|-1.1%
TOTAL PC + LCV GROUP SALES BY BRAND
|Q1
|2020
|2021
|% change
|RENAULT
|Pc
|353 821
|337,391
|-4.6
|LCV
|74,341
|96,271
|+29.5
|PC + LCV
|428,162
|433,662
|+1.3
|RENAULT SAMSUNG ENGINES
|Pc
|19,535
|12,227
|-37.4
|DACIA
|Pc
|101,793
|110 220
|+8.3
|LCV
|8,248
|11,011
|+33.5
|PC + LCV
|110,041
|121,231
|+10.2
|LADA
|Pc
|87,908
|88,068
|+0.2
|LCV
|2,634
|2 404
|-8.7
|PC + LCV
|90,542
|90,472
|-0.1
|AVTOVAZ
|Pc
|4,280
|115
|-97.3
|ALPINE
|Pc
|367
|423
|+15.3
|JINBEI AND HUASONG*
|Pc
|852
|22
|-97.4
|LCV
|3,890
|6,407
|+64.7
|PC + LCV
|4,742
|6,429
|+35.6
|EVEASY
|Pc
|–
|479
|+++
|RENAULT GROUP TOTAL
|Pc
|568,556
|548 945
|-3.4
|LCV
|89,113
|116,093
|+30.3
|PC + LCV
|657,669
|665,038
|+1.1
* Excluding Shineray
THE GROUP RENEWS THE TOP 15 MARKETS FROM YEAR TO DATE MARCH 2021
|Year– to date 03-2021
|Volumes (1)
(units)
|PC + LCV market
participate in %)
|1
|FRANCE
|135,957
|24.21
|2
|RUSSIA
|114,272
|29.68
|3
|ITALY
|41 969
|8.54
|4
|GERMANY
|40 230
|5.55
|5
|BRAZIL
|33 186
|6.69
|6
|INDIA
|31,608
|2.97
|7
|TURKEY
|28 857
|14.53
|8
|SPAIN + CANARY ISLANDS
|26,674
|11.77
|9
|MOROCCO
|17 657
|39.98
|ten
|UK
|16 638
|3.17
|11
|BELGIUM + LUXEMBOURG
|14,616
|9.32
|12
|SOUTH KOREA
|13,129
|3.11
|13
|COLOMBIA
|11 774
|22.31
|14
|POLAND
|11 256
|8:30
|15
|ARGENTINA
|11 240
|10.14
(1) Sales excluding Twizy
About Groupe Renault
Groupe Renault is at the forefront of reinventing mobility.
Building on its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and its unique expertise in electrification, the Renault Group includes 5 complementary brands – Renault, Dacia, LADA, Alpine and Mobilize – offering sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. With operations in over 130 countries, it currently employs over 180,000 people and sold 2.95 million vehicles in 2020.
Ready to meet the challenges both on the road and in competition, Groupe Renault is embarking on an ambitious and value-creating transformation. This focuses on the development of new technologies and services, and on a new range of even more competitive, balanced and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2050.
For more information, please contact:
Laughs Yamane
[email protected]
Press officer
+33 6 03 16 35 20
1 In order to analyze the evolution of consolidated sales at constant scope and exchange rates, Groupe Renault recalculates sales for the current year by applying the average annual exchange rates for the previous year and excluding significant changes in scope that occurred during the year.
