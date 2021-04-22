QUARTERLY INFORMATION AS OF MARCH 31, 2021 Paris Stock Exchange: RNO

PRESS RELEASE

First shift income supported by price discipline in a distumbled environment due to pandemic

Group turnover reaches 10 billion (- 1.1 %) in the first trimester of 2021 . At constant exchange rates 1 , r events would have been up 4.4% .

Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ revenue w also stable at 8. 6 billion . The highlight of the quarter was the positive price effect of more than 6 points thanks to the new commercial policy of the strategic plan Renaulution.

The group’s worldwide sales were up 1.1% to 6 65 , 0 38 vehicles in the trimester .

Renault brand sold 42.951 electric and hybrid vehicles in the first qua r to get 2021 . Of these cond district, Renault goes propose three new E-TECH hybrid and connect Hybri re offers .

Dacia performed well with its new models. The launches New Sandero is a success with a wallet representing more than 3 months of sales. New Dacia Spring, the brand’s first electric vehicle, has already registered nearly 10,000 pre-orders.

Boulogne-Billancourt, 04/22/2021

SALES RESULTS: FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

In a context still disrupted by the pandemic, Renault group sold 665,038 vehicles in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 1.1% compared to the first quarter of 2020. This start of the year confirms the positive impact of the commercial policy focused on the Group’s profitability, with a price effect of more than 6 points. The Group is also making progress on the most profitable sales channels.

Renault Mark

Renault Mark sold 433,662 vehicles in the first quarter of 2021, up 1.3% from the first quarter of 2020.

In Europe, the market is up 3.9% supported by the strong momentum of the light commercial vehicle market. In this context, the Renault brand sold 250,163 vehicles, up 2.7%.

On the European passenger car market, the electric and electrified versions of the Renault brand represent 23% of its registrations.

After the launch of Twingo E-TECH Electric, the Renault brand continues to expand its range with the arrival of New Arkana E-TECH hybrid, New Captur E-TECH hybrid and New Mgane hatchback E-TECH plug-in hybrid in the second trimester.

In regions outside Europe, Renault is focusing on the most profitable segments: in India, the brand successfully launched New Kiger in the fast-growing compact SUV segment; and in Russia, New Duster, on sale since March, got off to a good start with a high mix of releases.

Dacia and Lada brands

Dacia Mark sold 121,231 vehicles (+ 10.2%) thanks to the successful launch of New Sandero and the good sales performance of Duster. The new 100% electric Dacia Spring is shaping up to be a success, given the pre-orders already registered.

Lthere is Mark sold 90,472 vehicles with a good performance in the Russian domestic market (+ 5.4%), supported by Granta, Vesta and the successful launch of NIVA Travel.

FIRST QUARTERLY REVENUES BY OPERATING SECTOR

In the first quarter of 2021, Group turnover amounted to 10,015 million (-1.1%). At constant exchange rates and perimeter2, The Group’s turnover would have increased by 4.4%.

Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ turnover amounted to 8,566 million, down 0.3%.

In addition to the change in inventories, which explains most of the negative impact of volume (-6.5 points), sales were affected by a negative currency effect of -4.3 points.

The price effect was very positive (+6.3 points) illustrating the new commercial policy implemented as part of the Renaulution strategic plan.

Sales of Zoe, Twingo E-TECH Electric and the dynamic demand for commercial vehicles contributed to the positive product mix effect of +2.4 points.

AVTOVAZs The contribution to Group sales amounted to 685 million over the quarter, down 2.3%. At constant exchange rates and perimeter31, it would have increased by 20.9%.

Mobility services achieved a turnover of 5 million compared to 6 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Sales financing (RCI Banking & Services) revenue amounted to 759 million in the first quarter, down -8.2% compared to 2020, mainly due to the decline in concession activity and a negative currency effect of – 24 million. The number of new financing contracts fell by -10.9%. Average productive assets stood at 45.9 billion at the end of March 2021, down -6.9% compared to the first quarter of 2020.

As of March 31, 2021, total inventories (including independent network) represented

487,000 units against 661,000 at the end of March 2020, a decrease of -26%.

RENAULT CONSOLIDATED GROUP REVENUES

(millions) 2020 2021 Switch

2021/ 2020 Q1 Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ 8,591 8 566 -0.3% AVTOVAZ 701 685 -2.3% Mobility services 6 5 -16.7% Sales financing 827 759 -8.2% Total 10,125 10 015 -1.1%

TOTAL PC + LCV GROUP SALES BY BRAND

Q1 2020 2021 % change RENAULT Pc 353 821 337,391 -4.6 LCV 74,341 96,271 +29.5 PC + LCV 428,162 433,662 +1.3 RENAULT SAMSUNG ENGINES Pc 19,535 12,227 -37.4 DACIA Pc 101,793 110 220 +8.3 LCV 8,248 11,011 +33.5 PC + LCV 110,041 121,231 +10.2 LADA Pc 87,908 88,068 +0.2 LCV 2,634 2 404 -8.7 PC + LCV 90,542 90,472 -0.1 AVTOVAZ Pc 4,280 115 -97.3 ALPINE Pc 367 423 +15.3 JINBEI AND HUASONG* Pc 852 22 -97.4 LCV 3,890 6,407 +64.7 PC + LCV 4,742 6,429 +35.6 EVEASY Pc – 479 +++ RENAULT GROUP TOTAL Pc 568,556 548 945 -3.4 LCV 89,113 116,093 +30.3 PC + LCV 657,669 665,038 +1.1

* Excluding Shineray

THE GROUP RENEWS THE TOP 15 MARKETS FROM YEAR TO DATE MARCH 2021

Year– to date 03-2021 Volumes (1)

(units) PC + LCV market

participate in %) 1 FRANCE 135,957 24.21 2 RUSSIA 114,272 29.68 3 ITALY 41 969 8.54 4 GERMANY 40 230 5.55 5 BRAZIL 33 186 6.69 6 INDIA 31,608 2.97 7 TURKEY 28 857 14.53 8 SPAIN + CANARY ISLANDS 26,674 11.77 9 MOROCCO 17 657 39.98 ten UK 16 638 3.17 11 BELGIUM + LUXEMBOURG 14,616 9.32 12 SOUTH KOREA 13,129 3.11 13 COLOMBIA 11 774 22.31 14 POLAND 11 256 8:30 15 ARGENTINA 11 240 10.14

(1) Sales excluding Twizy

About Groupe Renault

Groupe Renault is at the forefront of reinventing mobility.

Building on its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and its unique expertise in electrification, the Renault Group includes 5 complementary brands – Renault, Dacia, LADA, Alpine and Mobilize – offering sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. With operations in over 130 countries, it currently employs over 180,000 people and sold 2.95 million vehicles in 2020.

Ready to meet the challenges both on the road and in competition, Groupe Renault is embarking on an ambitious and value-creating transformation. This focuses on the development of new technologies and services, and on a new range of even more competitive, balanced and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2050.

1 In order to analyze the evolution of consolidated sales at constant scope and exchange rates, Groupe Renault recalculates sales for the current year by applying the average annual exchange rates for the previous year and excluding significant changes in scope that occurred during the year.

