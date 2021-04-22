Connect with us

Business

QUARTERLY INFORMATION AS OF MARCH 31, 2021 Paris Stock Exchange: RNO

Avatar

Published

3 mins ago

on

By


PRESS RELEASE

#RenaultResults

First shift income supported by price discipline in a distumbled environment due to pandemic

  • Group turnover reaches 10 billion (-1.1%) in the first trimester of 2021. At constant exchange rates1, revents would have been up 4.4%.
  • Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ revenue walso stable at 8.6 billion. The highlight of the quarter was the positive price effect of more than 6 points thanks to the new commercial policy of the strategic plan Renaulution.
  • The group’s worldwide sales were up 1.1% to 665,038 vehicles in the trimester.
  • Renault brand sold 42.951 electric and hybrid vehicles in the first quarto get 2021. Of thesecond district, Renault goes propose three new E-TECH hybrid and connect Hybrire offers.
  • Dacia performed well with its new models. The launches New Sandero is a success with a wallet representing more than 3 months of sales. New Dacia Spring, the brand’s first electric vehicle, has already registered nearly 10,000 pre-orders.

Boulogne-Billancourt, 04/22/2021

SALES RESULTS: FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

In a context still disrupted by the pandemic, Renault group sold 665,038 vehicles in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 1.1% compared to the first quarter of 2020. This start of the year confirms the positive impact of the commercial policy focused on the Group’s profitability, with a price effect of more than 6 points. The Group is also making progress on the most profitable sales channels.

Renault Mark

Renault Mark sold 433,662 vehicles in the first quarter of 2021, up 1.3% from the first quarter of 2020.

In Europe, the market is up 3.9% supported by the strong momentum of the light commercial vehicle market. In this context, the Renault brand sold 250,163 vehicles, up 2.7%.
On the European passenger car market, the electric and electrified versions of the Renault brand represent 23% of its registrations.
After the launch of Twingo E-TECH Electric, the Renault brand continues to expand its range with the arrival of New Arkana E-TECH hybrid, New Captur E-TECH hybrid and New Mgane hatchback E-TECH plug-in hybrid in the second trimester.

In regions outside Europe, Renault is focusing on the most profitable segments: in India, the brand successfully launched New Kiger in the fast-growing compact SUV segment; and in Russia, New Duster, on sale since March, got off to a good start with a high mix of releases.

Dacia and Lada brands

Dacia Mark sold 121,231 vehicles (+ 10.2%) thanks to the successful launch of New Sandero and the good sales performance of Duster. The new 100% electric Dacia Spring is shaping up to be a success, given the pre-orders already registered.

Lthere is Mark sold 90,472 vehicles with a good performance in the Russian domestic market (+ 5.4%), supported by Granta, Vesta and the successful launch of NIVA Travel.

FIRST QUARTERLY REVENUES BY OPERATING SECTOR

In the first quarter of 2021, Group turnover amounted to 10,015 million (-1.1%). At constant exchange rates and perimeter2, The Group’s turnover would have increased by 4.4%.

Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ turnover amounted to 8,566 million, down 0.3%.
In addition to the change in inventories, which explains most of the negative impact of volume (-6.5 points), sales were affected by a negative currency effect of -4.3 points.
The price effect was very positive (+6.3 points) illustrating the new commercial policy implemented as part of the Renaulution strategic plan.
Sales of Zoe, Twingo E-TECH Electric and the dynamic demand for commercial vehicles contributed to the positive product mix effect of +2.4 points.

AVTOVAZs The contribution to Group sales amounted to 685 million over the quarter, down 2.3%. At constant exchange rates and perimeter31, it would have increased by 20.9%.

Mobility services achieved a turnover of 5 million compared to 6 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Sales financing (RCI Banking & Services) revenue amounted to 759 million in the first quarter, down -8.2% compared to 2020, mainly due to the decline in concession activity and a negative currency effect of – 24 million. The number of new financing contracts fell by -10.9%. Average productive assets stood at 45.9 billion at the end of March 2021, down -6.9% compared to the first quarter of 2020.

As of March 31, 2021, total inventories (including independent network) represented
487,000 units against 661,000 at the end of March 2020, a decrease of -26%.

RENAULT CONSOLIDATED GROUP REVENUES

(millions)20202021Switch
2021/ 2020
Q1
Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ8,5918 566-0.3%
AVTOVAZ701685-2.3%
Mobility services65-16.7%
Sales financing827759-8.2%
Total10,12510 015-1.1%

TOTAL PC + LCV GROUP SALES BY BRAND

Q1
20202021% change
RENAULT
Pc 353 821 337,391-4.6
LCV 74,341 96,271+29.5
PC + LCV 428,162 433,662 +1.3
RENAULT SAMSUNG ENGINES
Pc 19,535 12,227 -37.4
DACIA
Pc 101,793 110 220+8.3
LCV 8,248 11,011+33.5
PC + LCV 110,041 121,231 +10.2
LADA
Pc 87,908 88,068+0.2
LCV 2,634 2 404-8.7
PC + LCV 90,542 90,472 -0.1
AVTOVAZ
Pc 4,280 115 -97.3
ALPINE
Pc 367 423 +15.3
JINBEI AND HUASONG*
Pc 852 22-97.4
LCV 3,890 6,407+64.7
PC + LCV 4,742 6,429 +35.6
EVEASY
Pc 479 +++
RENAULT GROUP TOTAL
Pc 568,556 548 945-3.4
LCV 89,113 116,093+30.3
PC + LCV 657,669 665,038 +1.1

* Excluding Shineray

THE GROUP RENEWS THE TOP 15 MARKETS FROM YEAR TO DATE MARCH 2021

Year– to date 03-2021Volumes (1)
(units)		PC + LCV market
participate in %)
1FRANCE135,95724.21
2RUSSIA114,27229.68
3ITALY41 9698.54
4GERMANY40 2305.55
5BRAZIL33 1866.69
6INDIA31,6082.97
7TURKEY28 85714.53
8SPAIN + CANARY ISLANDS26,67411.77
9MOROCCO17 65739.98
tenUK16 6383.17
11BELGIUM + LUXEMBOURG14,6169.32
12SOUTH KOREA13,1293.11
13COLOMBIA11 77422.31
14POLAND11 2568:30
15ARGENTINA11 24010.14

(1) Sales excluding Twizy

About Groupe Renault
Groupe Renault is at the forefront of reinventing mobility.

Building on its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and its unique expertise in electrification, the Renault Group includes 5 complementary brands – Renault, Dacia, LADA, Alpine and Mobilize – offering sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. With operations in over 130 countries, it currently employs over 180,000 people and sold 2.95 million vehicles in 2020.

Ready to meet the challenges both on the road and in competition, Groupe Renault is embarking on an ambitious and value-creating transformation. This focuses on the development of new technologies and services, and on a new range of even more competitive, balanced and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2050.

For more information, please contact:

Laughs Yamane
[email protected]
Press officer
+33 6 03 16 35 20

1 In order to analyze the evolution of consolidated sales at constant scope and exchange rates, Groupe Renault recalculates sales for the current year by applying the average annual exchange rates for the previous year and excluding significant changes in scope that occurred during the year.

2 In order to analyze the evolution of consolidated sales at constant scope and exchange rates, Groupe Renault recalculates sales for the current year by applying the average annual exchange rates for the previous year and excluding significant changes in scope that occurred during the year.

  • 20210422 – Groupe Renault – PR Q12021_GB VDEF

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: