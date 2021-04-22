Ola to build world’s largest scooter charging network in India





Ola Electric Mobility Pvt plans to build a nationwide charging network for electric scooters that are expected to start rolling out of its massive Bangalore factory this summer. Ola Hypercharger Network will be the world’s largest and densest two-wheeled charging system, comprising 100,000 high-speed charging points in more than 400 Indian cities, Ola said in a statement Thursday. During the first year, the startup will install 5,000 points in 100 cities, doubling these infrastructures in the country. Its scooters will also be delivered with a home charging kit. The world’s largest electric scooter factory to manufacture electric vehicles every 2 seconds Sufficient charging infrastructure is essential to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in India, which lags far behind China and Europe. Yes Ola Electric wants to sell the 10 million vehicles it plans to produce per year at the Bangalore electric scooter factory – the largest in the world – the startup will need to alleviate consumer concerns about prices, range and the availability of charging points. The startup supported by SoftBank Group Corp. and Tiger Global Management said its system would take 18 minutes to replenish an electric scooter battery at 50% charge, which will allow a 75-kilometer (47-mile) trip. Chargers will be located in city centers, business districts, office towers and other crowded areas. Customers will be able to pay and track the progress of the load through an app, said the company, which will build the system with partners. “We are reinventing the whole user experience of owning an electric vehicle,” Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO of Ola, said in the statement. “By creating the world’s largest and densest two-wheeled charging network, we will dramatically accelerate customer adoption of electric vehicles.” Ola said his scooters will be “aggressively” priced to make them affordable for buyers in India. The company also plans to export to foreign markets. Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

