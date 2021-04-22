Extinction Rebellion activists smash HSBC windows in Canary Wharf





Extinction Rebellion smashed more than a dozen windows at HSBC headquarters in Canary Wharf as the group stages a climate change protest against the bank’s investment policies. Activists from the Extinction Rebellion group used hammers to smash windows and put stickers on walls and windows before sitting down to await the arrival of police, according to multiple media outlets this morning, including Reuters. “Despite HSBC’s promise to reduce its carbon footprint to net zero by 2050, its current climate plan still allows the bank to finance coal-fired power and provides no basis for turning down customers or canceling contracts based on it. ties to the fossil fuel industry, ”Extinction Rebellion said. Read more: MP’s call for a ban on greenwashing in financial services When contacted by City AM, no one at HSBC was available for comment. Canary Wharf this morning (Source: ER) Barclays two weeks ago The latest action follows two weeks after XR protesters smashed windows at Barclays’ London headquarters in Canary Wharf. Activists from the Extinction Rebellion group carried signs with slogans such as Better Broken Windows than Broken Promises and pasted the message In case of Climate Emergency Break Glass on the front of the bank building. Read more: Barclaycard defends decision to reduce customer credit limits by 95% Extinction Rebellion is entitled to their point of view on capitalism and climate change, but we would ask that by expressing this point of view, they stop before any behavior that involves criminal damage to our facilities and endangers the safety of people. , said a spokesperson for Barclays.City AM at the time. We are committed to aligning our entire financing portfolio with the objectives of the Paris Agreement, with specific objectives and transparent reporting, on the path to achieving our ambition to be a zero interest bank. by 2050, and help accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy. Read more: Upscale homes in Mayfair and St Jamess landed 20% below asking price COP26 later this year Supervision of UK financial institutions is stepping up ahead of the UN COP26 climate summit in Glasgow later this year. Barclays remains Europe’s largest fossil fuel financier and seventh in the world, funding just over $ 118 billion to the coal, oil and gas sectors in the four years since the Paris Agreement. Read more: Public-private partnership must be at the heart of the fight against climate change before COP26





