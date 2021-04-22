Nexstim Plc Business and Clinical Update Q1 2021 Helsinki Stock Exchange: NXTMH

Press release, Helsinki, 22.04.2021, 12.00 pm (EEST)

Nexstim Plc’s Activity and clinic Update Q1 2021

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH: HEX, NXTMS: STO) (“Nexstim” or “Company”) announces key highlights of Companys business and clinical progress in the first quarter of 2021.

CEO Mikko Karvinens Business and VSlinear Update

I am pleased to report that our operational activity has had the best start to the year in its history as we enter our first full year of executing our renewed strategy. During the first months of 2021, we continued to invest in the growth of our diagnostic and therapeutic business with the recruitment of two new members of the sales team within our US organization. At the same time, we are extremely pleased to see that our existing customer base of NBS and NBT System has increased the utilization rate of our installed base to an all time high. High system utilization leads to increasing levels of high margin recurring revenue, an important part of our profitable growth strategy.

Along with the focus on growth efforts, we will continue to actively monitor the environment for the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the ever-present COVID-19 business environment, we continued our work to increase the number of NBS systems used for pre-surgical brain mapping and NBT systems installed primarily for the treatment of MDD. The focus was in particular on the large American market, but also in a targeted manner in the EU. Between January and March 2021, we delivered a total of 4 new NBS systems and a total of 2 new NBT systems. As a result, at the end of the first quarter of 2021 there were a total of 33 NBT Systems installed worldwide (18 in the US and 15 in Europe and the rest of the world) for the treatment of depression and neuropathic pain. chronic.

The clinical year has started well with information from a new study published in the journal Cancers in January showing impressive nTMS language mapping results in a large number of patients1. The study published by a neurosurgery team from the Technical University of Munich (TUM) in Germany included 140 consecutive patients with suspected speech-telling brain tumors. Nexstim SmartFocus nTMS preoperative language mapping was performed on all these patients. In a very large number of patients, the tumor could be removed as much as possible, with gross total resection (GTR) performed in 82.3% of cases.

The flow of new clinics continued in March, with Nexstim providing encouraging results from the initial severe depression pilot study at Kuopio University Hospital. Nexstim announced that the 10 patients treated with the accelerated iTBS protocol had completed their 5-day treatment and 7 had completed at least 5 weeks of their planned 12-week follow-up. All 10 patients were treated with shortened treatment sessions to ensure patient safety with the expedited protocol and no study interruptions or serious adverse event issues occurred. All ten patients showed improvement in symptoms as measured by clinician-administered Hamilton Depression Rating Scale (HAMD-17) at the end of treatment (mean score decrease from baseline. 37%, p<0.001). 1 of 10 patients (10% had reached clinical remission and 3 of 10 (30%) a clinical response defined as >50% improvement on measurement. As accelerated treatment protocols and their development are at the heart of our company’s strategic development path, we will continue these trials with an increased number of patients.

In addition to the above, the company reported in March very promising clinical results for the 159 patients who had completed Nexstim SmartFocus rTMS treatment with the Nexstim NBT System for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) at participating clinical sites in the States. -United. The results of the treatment of these 159 patients were good: 47.2% were in remission at the end of treatment and 76.1% had obtained a clinical response. These results are clearly higher than what is usually reported for MDD: in a well-conducted multisite study, remission rates were 26.5-28.7% and patient-reported response rates were 41, 5 to 56.4%.2. Patient-reported remission and response rates are also higher than those reported in a large series of> 3800 patients for patients completing clinical treatment with rTMS (remission 29.7-36.2%, response 62.7 -70.4%)3. We continue to collect this important clinical outcome data as we aim for a patient data registry of over 200 completed treatment sessions of patients with depression by the end of 2021.

Finally, I once again thank the shareholders for their confidence in the issue of the spring 2021 rights. We are very satisfied with the final results of the share issue, and the funds raised, for the possibility of continuing the implementation. implementation of our renewed strategy. The Nexstim team will work hard to increase long-term shareholder value in the form of stronger competitive advantages, faster growth and better financial results. While again optimistic for the year 2021, we will continue to closely monitor the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic as we operate our business.

1) Ille S et al. Non-invasive mapping for effective preoperative orientation to address highly eloquent speech gliomas A large-scale comparative cohort study using a novel classification for speech eloquence. Cancers 2021, 13, 207. https://doi.org/10.3390/cancers13020207

2) Carpenter L. et al. Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) for major depression: a multisite, naturalistic, observational study of acute treatment outcomes in clinical practice. Anxiety depression. 2012 Jul; 29 (7): 587-96. Online 2012 Jun 11.

3) Sackheim, H. et al. Clinical results in a large registry of patients with major depressive disorder treated with transcranial magnetic stimulation. Journal of Affective Disorders 277 (2020) 6574.

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

[email protected]

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish medical technology company operating worldwide. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for difficult brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed an advanced non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus. It is a highly sophisticated Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (nTMS) technology with 3D navigation providing precise and personalized targeting of TMS to specific area of ​​the brain.

SmartFocus technology is used in Nexstims’ proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, cleared by the FDA for sale and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim markets its SmartFocus-based brain stimulation system (NBS) for diagnostic applications. The NBS System is the only FDA approved and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical speech and motor cortex mapping of the brain. Nexstim’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com