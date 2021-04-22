Nestlé (NESN) knows a quarter of an hour as restaurants begin to reopen





Nestlé SA sales increased by more than twice the rate analysts expected, as the Swiss food giant sold more Nespresso capsules to people working from home and restaurants in Asia stocked up as more. ‘they started to reopen. The maker of Hot Pockets is taking advantage of the best of both worlds: people stuck at home shopping for coffee and ready meals, and other markets reopening restaurants in need of restocking of cooking supplies. Nestlé’s first quarter report is one of many signals issued Thursday by companies such as Hermès and Pernod Ricard SA that a consumer rebound is in full swing. It also shows how the food industry is embracing e-commerce, as online sales have jumped 40% and now represent one-sixth of Nestlé’s sales. Nespresso’s 17% sales growth boosted results, which were strong worldwide. A surge in China has made Asia its best performing region. US consumers were full of Stouffer’s and Lean Cuisine ready meals, while Nescafé and Starbucks coffee products were strong in Europe. The 7.7% adjusted sales increase in the first quarter was the fastest in a decade, according to Sanford C. Bernstein. This defines Mark Schneider until meet his long-term goal of single-digit average annual growth four years after taking office. The stock rose 3.7%. The decline in out-of-home sales to places like hotels, restaurants and canteens moderated to 12%, from 26% in the second half of last year. As this business has returned to growth in China and Japan, Nestlé expects a full recovery from pre-pandemic levels no earlier than 2022. In the meantime, the company is coming up with new ways to revive the business, such as contactless coffee machines and support take-out services. Out-of-home income represented about 10% of total sales before the pandemic. Photographer: Stefan Wermuth / Bloomberg Analysts will likely raise their organic sales estimates to the upper end of a 4% to 5% range, according to Cedric Besnard, analyst at Citi. Read more: Nestlé has its Starbucks moment as people look back at the office “This morning’s debate will be on why the forecast is not updated, given that solid single-digit growth halfway through the year now looks well within reach,” said Bruno Monteyne, analyst at Bernstein. What Bloomberg Intelligence Says: Nestlé’s focus on e-commerce solutions during the pandemic – despite last year’s pantry load cycle in the first quarter – helped drive organic growth by nearly 5% (to 39.6% and 14.5% of sales) and could result in analyst upgrades when the custom food service fully reopens. That’s as long as Nestlé can maintain high retail sales through its health-focused innovation agenda. – Duncan Fox, BI Packaged Products Analyst In February, Schneider said sales growth could cross the 4% threshold this year and should at least match the 3.6% pace last year. “It certainly sets the bar high for those in the industry who have yet to report,” said RBC analyst James Edwardes Jones. “While we wouldn’t expect growth of this magnitude to be sustainable, it is nonetheless very impressive in our view.” (Updates with shares in the fifth paragraph) Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

