Platinex announces new technical members to the Canadian Stock Exchange team: PTX.CN

Jamie Lavigne has over 30 years of exploration, resource delineation and mining experience and has played a key role in several successful gold exploration and development projects. Mr. Lavigne completed the first two mineral resource estimates for the Cote Lake gold deposit for Trelawney Mining and Exploration Inc. Upon the acquisition of Trelawney in 2012, Mr. Lavigne performed two mineral resource updates for IAMGOLD Corporation. Mr. Lavigne served as a senior geologist and oversaw the delineation of over 2 Moz of gold at the West Meliadine Gold Project, currently operated by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. During the period 2013-2016, Mr. Lavigne explored a large expanse of land in central Myanmar. Mr. Lavigne performed a detailed interpretation and geological model of the Nugget Pond gold deposit in western Newfoundland, which subsequently came into production. Since 2009, Mr. Lavigne has worked as an independent consulting geologist, notably at Bonterra Resources Inc and Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine. Mr. Lavigne is a professional geologist (geologist).

Blaine webster joined INCO in 1971, working there until 1979 and becoming very experienced in mineral exploration. From 1979 to 1982 he oversaw the Ground Surveys and Drill Hole Division at Scintrex Limited and in 1983 established JVX Ltd. He founded Goldeye Explorations Limited in 1986 and made it public in 1997. Goldeye made significant gold discoveries in Ontario at Sandy Lake and in Tyrrell Township. (now part of the Aris Gold property). Mr. Webster brings 44 years of exploration experience on 5 continents to Platinex, including 25 years of studying and exploring the Shining Tree region. Mr. Webster graduated from UBC in 1971 in geophysics and geology.

Line cut and induced polarization:

The Company is also pleased to announce a line cutting program, and an IP (induced polarization) survey is being ordered on a linear grid comprising up to 57 km of line and work has started. The IP survey will cover parts of the Caswell-Ronda prospecting area, also locate possible target sources of gold anomalies in till and test areas to the south and through the Herrick and Churchill mines, where the the Ridout-Tyrrell Deformation Zone is believed to separate older volcanic rocks to the south from a large area of ​​Porcupine sedimentary rocks to the northeast.

All exploration activities, including drilling, line cutting and intellectual property, are under design and will be implemented in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines for the province of Ontario.

Platinex owns a 100% interest in the Shining Tree gold project in northern Ontario. The Shining Tree property is located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt and comprises 21,720 ha (53,648 acres), making it the largest land in the Shining Tree area. The property is located east of the IAMGOLDs Cote Gold deposit and along 21 km of the Ridout-Tyrrell Deformation Zone (RTDZ) and borders the Ariss Golds Juby gold deposit.

The information presented in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. James R. Trusler, PEng, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and the Qualified Person for the Exploration of the Shining Tree Property, as defined. by National Instrument 43-101 – – Disclosure standards for mining projects.

About Platinex Inc. Advancing a District-Wide Project in a Gold Camp in Abitibi

Platinex is focusing its efforts on exploring its property in the Shining Tree District. Platinex created the largest gold-focused combined real estate development in the Shining Tree district of northern Ontario, which has seen little modern exploration compared to other gold camps in the belt of greenstone from Abitibi. Platinex shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “PTX”.

