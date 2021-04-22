NextEra Energy could be at the forefront of Bidens’ green energy revolution

U.S. jobs plan proposes spending over $ 380 billion on clean energy

As the world’s largest wind and solar power producer, NextEra Energy could be a big beneficiary

Late last month, the Biden administration unveiled plans to spend $ 2 trillion (1.4 trillion) on U.S. infrastructure over the next decade. While a considerable proportion of that total is spent on traditional infrastructure, such as roads and bridges, Biden took the opportunity to reiterate his commitment to tackle climate change.

The U.S. Jobs Plan, which could easily have been called the U.S. Climate Plan, proposes to invest more than $ 380 billion in the clean energy sector, on everything from electric vehicle charging infrastructure (VE ) modernization of the electricity network. It also provides for a 10-year extension of tax credits for the production of renewable energy, for an estimated total of $ 400 billion.

If all of this spending actually takes place, the question is, how important will it be to the clean energy sector?

Even under the Trump administration, renewable energies developed in the United States were as strong as ever, says Jennifer Boscardin-Ching, senior client portfolio manager at Pictet Asset Management. He showed that the transition to clean energy is not just about regulation. Were now to the point where it just makes economic sense from a cost or competitive advantage perspective. Indeed, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance, wind and solar are now the cheapest source of new generation of electricity for two-thirds of the world’s population.

So, Boscardin-Ching says the Biden administration’s goals will likely serve to accelerate all of this and support the transition that’s already underway.

Biden aims for the United States to produce carbon-free electricity by 2035, which will require a significant shift to renewables. Only one-fifth of US electricity came from renewable sources last year, compared to around two-fifths for the UK and the European Union.

NextEra energy could prove awinterior

NextEra Energy (United States: NEE), which is one of the top 10 Pictet Clean Energy Fund (LU0448836949) seems uniquely positioned to enable this transition to the United States as the largest producer of wind and solar energy in the world. It aims to build up to 30 gigawatts (GW) of new renewable energy capacity by 2024, 1.5 times its entire renewable energy portfolio in operation by the end of 2019.

But the opportunity lies beyond just renewable assets. Boscardin-Ching says one of the biggest bottlenecks in terms of renewable energy development in the United States is the lack of capacity in transmission lines.

A large-scale shift to wind and solar power sources will require an overhaul of America’s aging grid grids, and Bidens’ plans involve spending $ 100 billion to modernize America’s electricity infrastructure, including supporting the construction of at least 20 GW of high voltage power lines.

This would still leave the need for considerable private sector investment; a study by professional body WIRES suggests that annual transportation spending will need to increase from $ 15 billion today to $ 40 billion by 2050. NextEra is the leading transportation company in North America, operating in 10 US states .

Biden is also proposing to invest $ 174 billion to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles, establishing incentive programs to build 500,000 electric vehicle chargers by 2030. Rebecca Myatt, portfolio manager at First Sentier Global Listed Infrastructure Fund (IE00B29SXM19), note that to have such a large network of charging stations, you will need the transmission and distribution to pull power to centrally located places where all these charging stations will be installed.

NextEra began life in 1925 as a Florida Power & Light (FPL) electricity supplier, and FPL is still the largest contributor to profits, accounting for about two-thirds of revenue and three-quarters of operating profit in 2020. But while its renewable energy portfolio continues. to grow, it should become a bigger part of the picture, with long-term contracts providing visibility into earnings and a predictable source of cash flow.

In the three months ended March 31, the group increased its adjusted EPS 14 percent year-over-year to $ 0.67. It is heading for full-year adjusted EPS of between $ 2.40 and $ 2.54, down from $ 2.31 in 2020, and forecasts 6-8% growth in 2022 and 2023.

It should be noted that NextEra is also a recent addition to the Dividend Aristocrats Club, which means it has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years and plans to increase its annual payout by a tenth by at least 2022. .

Stocks are trading at a price 30 times higher than the 2022 consensus result and there have been concerns about rising green energy stock valuations and a potential bubble. But Chris Greenland, director of the Sanlam Real Estate Fund (IE00BJ5CB886), believes in a long term view. The opportunities ahead for these companies are not just in the next two, three or five years; it’s a decades-long opportunity, he says.

Greenland is not the only fund manager to take this position. We have barely begun the transformation of the entire economy needed to avoid the worst effects of climate change, says Deirdre Cooper, co-director of the Ninety-one Global Environment Facility (GB00BKT89K74), where NextEra is the second largest holding company. She says the path to net zero will require huge additional spending and innovation, and investors have yet to fully recognize the growth potential of decarbonization, making it one of the growth investment opportunities. most exciting structural projects of our time.

The Bidens plan is an ambitious opening gambit, and whether it is implemented in part or in full, the direction of the market is clear. We won’t be willing to do nothing, Biden said. Inaction is not an option.