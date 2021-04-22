Heineken NV Annual General Meeting adopts all proposals Amsterdam Stock Exchange: HEIA





Amsterdam, April 22, 2021 – Heineken NV (HEINEKEN) today announced that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) has adopted all of the proposals on the AGM agenda. The most important resolutions are listed below. Appointment of a member of the board of directors

The general assembly approved the appointment of Harold van den Broek as member of the board of directors of HEINEKEN for a period of four years, until the general assembly of 2025. Harold van den Broek will take up the post of CFO of HEINEKEN from June 1, 2021 and will work with Laurence Debroux to ensure a smooth transition. HEINEKEN thanks Laurence for her many contributions to the company over the past six years. Dividend

The general meeting approved the proposed dividend for the year 2020 of 0.70 EUR per share. The dividend will be paid on May 6, 2021. Heineken NV shares will be listed ex-dividend on April 26, 2021. Re-apoint of Member of the supervisory board

The general meeting reappointed Maarten Das as a member of the supervisory board for a four-year term. Appointment of a member of the supervisory board

The general meeting appointed Nitin Paranjpe as a member of the supervisory board for a four-year term. Renewal of the mandate of the external auditor

The General Meeting reappointed Deloitte Accountants BV as external auditor for the financial year 2022. At the end of the General Meeting, Christophe Navarre resigned from the Supervisory Board at the end of his 12-year mandate. The results of the item vote of the AGM of Heineken NV on April 22, 2021 are available on the HEINEKEN website: www.theHEINEKENcompany.com/investors/governance/agm. -ENDS- press inquiries

Sarah Backhouse / Michael Fuchs

Email: [email protected]

Phone: + 31-20-5239-355 Investor and analyst inquiries

Federico Castillo Martinez / Janine Ackermann / Robin eight

Email: [email protected]

Phone: + 31-20-5239-590 About HEINEKEN

HEINEKEN is the world’s most international brewer. It is the leading developer and distributor of premium beer and cider brands. Supported by the Heineken brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. HEINEKEN is committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. With ‘Brewing a Better World’ sustainability is built into the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leading positions in developed and developing markets. It employs more than 80,000 people and operates breweries, malt houses, cider houses and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Heineken NV and Heineken Holding NV shares are traded on the Amsterdam Euronext. Common share prices are available on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIA NA and HEIO NA and on Reuters under HEIN.AS and HEIO.AS. HEINEKEN has two sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programs: Heineken NV (OTCQX: HEINY) and Heineken Holding NV (OTCQX: HKHHY). The most recent information is available on the HEINEKEN website and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. Press release Heineken NV AGM (22_4_2021)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos