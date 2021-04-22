Sensex ends a lost 2-day race; bank, advance of financial stocks





Stock benchmarks rose on Thursday after two sessions of losses as investors piled into banking and financial stocks even as the deteriorating COVID-19 situation remained of concern. The benchmarks were underpinned by the search for bargains in some frontline counters as well as supportive global signals, traders said. After slipping 501 points in the opening session, the 30-stock Sensex BSE cut all losses to finish 374.87 points or 0.79% more at 48,080.67. Likewise, the larger NSE Nifty jumped 109.75 points or 0.77% to finish at 14,406.15. Major winners ICICI Bank was the first winner of the Sensex pack, with 3.60%, followed by HDFC, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank, SBI, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finance and Axis Bank. In contrast, Titan, HUL, Asian Paints, Nestlé India, UltraTech Cement and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards, losing up to 2.75 percent. “A persistent increase in COVID-19 cases across the country and tighter mobility restrictions imposed by a number of states are expected to remain key bottlenecks for the market in the near term. Notably, the possibility of supply disruption and increasing cases of COVID-19 in the backcountry may further hurt economic dynamics. We believe the market should remain volatile until we see a reversal of COVID-19 cases, “said Binod Modi, chief strategy officer at Reliance Securities. Covid case India recorded more than 3.14 lakh of new coronavirus cases in one day, the highest number on record in a single day in any country, bringing the total of COVID-19 cases in the country to 1 , 59.30965, according to Union Health ministry data updated Thursday. The oxygen crisis, precipitated by the second wave that left tens of thousands in hospital, seems to be intensifying with complaints of shortages from several states. Sector-wise, the indices of BSE bankex, finance, metals, real estate and basic materials rose to 2.14 percent, while consumer durables, consumer goods, information technology and teak closed lower. The larger BSE mid and small cap indexes rose 0.59 percent. Global markets were largely in positive territory, with investors monitoring immunization progress and economic recovery in several countries, although the steady rise in COVID-19 cases remained an overhang. In Asia, the stock exchanges in Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended on a positive note, while Shanghai was in the red. Stock exchanges in Europe were trading with gains in mid-session trades. Meanwhile, international benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.51 percent lower at $ 64.99 a barrel.

