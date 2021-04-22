The CEO of Netflix was asked about the crackdown on password sharing. His answer was pure emotional intelligence





Netflix has always taken a relaxed stance on people sharing passwords. It was sort of an unwritten rule that while the company wouldn’t tolerate it outright, it was okay with the kids going to college and still using mum or dad’s account. This is one of the things that made Netflix so popular and popular. Then, in March, Netflix began testing a feature that would display a message if you tried to use an account outside of the owner’s home. As reported at the time through Streamable, Netflix would tell users, “If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching.” Netflix will then prompt you to enter a code sent to the account owner via email or text, similar to two-factor authentication. As you can imagine, it didn’t go very well. It was as if Netflix was preparing to crack down on something it had allowed for years. In fact, Magid search shows that up to a third of all Netflix users share their account passwords. That’s a lot of password sharing given the streaming service had just over 200 million subscribers at the start of the year. Now, however, Netflix has clarified its position. Specifically, its executives were questioned on an analyst call on Tuesday whether that amounted to “turning the screws” on people charging freely on someone else’s behalf. “We’re going to test a lot of things, but we’re never going to deploy something that feels like we’re turning the screws,” Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings said. during the conference call. Guess that’s good news if you’re one of those people who still have hours of bulimia. Strange things to your former roommate’s Netflix account. More importantly, Hastings’ answer is a prime example of emotional intelligence for two reasons. First, he didn’t deny that Netflix might make it harder to share passwords with people who don’t live with you. Hastings is a smart businessman and he knows it is getting harder and harder for the business to grow. As an example, Netflix reported 4 million net additions to its subscriber base in the last quarter, up from 10 million in the same period last year. Even when you consider that last year was an exception due to an increase in the number of people watching streaming videos while staying at home during Covid, the bigger you get, the harder it is to keep going. to grow at the same rate. At some point, Netflix will need all of these people sharing accounts to sign up for one of their own. Hastings knows this, which means the company will likely continue to test ways to encourage people to sign up. And yet, he has managed to show that he understands that the way you communicate matters. Basically his answer is “yeah, we’re probably going to keep trying things out, but everyone’s chilling out, the streaming police aren’t going to knock on your door and ask for your wallet. You know us – we’re not like. that. ” And Netflix has never been like this. He never tried to be the bad guy. He never tried to crack down on his clients. Even though the company has steadily increased its prices, this blow was cushioned by the fact that it was still a great value considering that Netflix allowed you to essentially split that cost among several people. Even if you foot the bill yourself, knowing your kids were also using the account, it was a little less painful every time Netflix started charging a few bucks more. Wording her response this way, Hastings reiterated that while Netflix is ​​a business, it also values ​​its customers enough that it doesn’t alienate them by making it difficult for you to find a quick buck. It’s not just brilliant, it’s a great example of emotional intelligence.

