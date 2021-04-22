holoride completes the Series A funding round led by Terranet Stockholm Stock Exchange: TERRNT B

Automotive tech leaders join forces as Terranet leads double-digit million-dollar investment cycle and enters strategic alliance.

Munich, Germany and Lund, Sweden – April 22, 2021 – holoride, the company that advances the future of in-car media and winner of the SXSW Pitch 2021, today announced that it has lifted its Series A investment round, raising € 10 million in the first close and valuing the company to 30 million.

The round was led by Terranet AB, developers of Advanced Driver Assistance Software (ADAS) that specifically address safety and comfort through precise, fast and intelligent sensor technology. Terranet invested the equivalent of 3.2 million euros in the issuance of Hololide shares corresponding to 10.84% ​​of the total number of shares and votes. Other co-investors in this round include a group of Chinese fintech and automotive investors, led by Jingjing Xu, an investment professional specializing in partnerships and go-to-market strategies for China. Limited, a leading investor in the automotive industry and shareholder of Aston Martin. The round of investors is rounded out by Schell Games, the largest full-service educational and entertainment game development company in the United States and the existing shareholder Audi.

holoride will use the raised capital to accelerate talent acquisition, expand its offering to the content creator community and strengthen its international position as it prepares for its market launch next year.

We are delighted that cutting edge automotive technology and premium content creation is represented in our new and expanded investor group, as well as in our company’s core markets with excellent partners from Europe, China and the rest of the world. United States. said Nils Wollny, CEO and co-founder of holoride. Incorporating the capabilities of the Terranets to generate a low-latency worldview into our tech stack can dramatically improve the holyday experience and become our next leap forward in the evolution of in-vehicle experiences for good.

holoride builds the world’s first immersive embedded multimedia platform. By processing real-time motion and location data, holoride enables the creation of content that adapts to travel time and route, and therefore, is perfectly synchronized with the journey of passengers.

As part of its investment, Terranet, which VoxelFlow was originally designed to address ADAS vehicle safety concerns for, will work with Holoride to enhance the real-time XR experience in the car by incorporating aspects of its technology software from versatile sensor to ensure accuracy, speed and intelligence as vehicles move quickly and safely in their environment. The cooperation between the two respected category leaders opens a new vertical for Terranets VoxelFlow technology by reusing 3D event data for XR applications, such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR).

Terranets’ attractive investment position in the rapidly growing automotive entertainment industry extends the addressable market for VoxelFlows beyond ADAS and infotainment. In addition to providing ultra-fast data points to a vehicle to ensure the safety of passengers and pedestrians, VoxelFlow can send these data points to holoride compatible smart devices, reducing the time to market for Terranets while by creating an XR subset application for the technology. . This opens up opportunities for Terranet to provide the automotive industry with a software stack for navigation systems, sensors as well as in-car entertainment systems, extending the brand beyond ADAS.

Since we met holoride and Nils Wollny during its launch and joint demo with Disney and Audi at CES 2019, we’ve had a great opportunity to collaborate on joint campaigns and product rollouts, mentionned Prof. Olof Johannesson , CEO of Terranet. This collaboration allows Terranet to expand our addressable market while also having access to the main car manufacturers who will use holoride. Combining our ultra-fast 3D sensor technology with colorful games and XR experiences will revolutionize daily car travel, delivering more meaningful experiences to passengers. As a key investor (and collaborating partner), we strongly believe in holoride as a risky investment with superior return.

As part of the deal, Johannesson will join the Hololides advisory board. The Chairman of the Terranet Appointments Committee has also made a commitment that Wollny will be elected to the Company’s Board of Directors.

With the upcoming market introduction of Holoride and our ambition to integrate it into our cars in 2022, we are taking the in-car experience to the next level and leveraging the way we delight our customers. commented Sven Schuwirth, Senior Vice President Digital Experience & Business at Audi. This fits perfectly with Audi’s strategy of expanding our digital ecosystem as well as our ambition to provide our customers with the best experience.

###

Michaela berglund

[email protected]

+46 723 388 288

Certified advisor: Mangold Fondkommission AB, +46 8-503 015 50, [email protected]

Important information:This information is such that TerraNet Holding AB is obliged to make public in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was made public by the Companys contact person above on April 22, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. CET.

About holoride

German startup Holoride is creating a whole new category of media for passengers by connecting extended reality (XR) content with real-time vehicle data points. These data points include physical information, such as acceleration and direction, traffic data, and route and travel time. Holly technology offers a new kind of immersion in all kinds of VR content, creating a breathtaking immersive experience and dramatically reducing motion sickness. The tech startup was founded in late 2018 in Munich, Germany, by Nils Wollny, Marcus Kuehne, Daniel Profendiner and Audi, who own a minority stake in the startup. It has been hailed four times Best of CES (Las Vegas, January 2019), recognized as one of the 100 best inventions of 2019 by TIME Magazine, and is part of the global innovation platform STARTUP AUTOBAHN powered by Plug and Play. In 2021, holoride won the prestigious Pitch SXSW and was also awarded as Best in Show.

For more information, please visit https://www.holoride.com/

Media contacts

Kiley Ribordy

Director of Public Relations, Walker Sands

+ 1-312-267-0064

[email protected]

Rudolf Baumeister

Senior Marketing and Communication Manager, holoride

+ 49-174-169-6573

[email protected]

About Terranet

Terranet develops software for radio solutions and three-dimensional image analysis for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous vehicles (ADAS and AV). In line with the rich Scandinavian history of bringing innovative security measures to the automotive industry, Terranet pioneers revolutionary security technology for the ADAS and AV industries at its headquarters in Lund, Sweden and its development sites. in Kiev, Ukraine and Stuttgart, Germany. Terranet Holding AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B.ST). https://terranet.se/en/

Media contact

Michaela berglund

[email protected]

+46 723388288

Sam Aurilia @FischTank PR

[email protected]

About Audi

The Audi group, with its brands Audi, Ducati and Lamborghini, is one of the most successful automobile and motorcycle manufacturers in the premium segment. It is present in more than 100 markets around the world and produced at 19 sites in 12 countries. The wholly owned subsidiaries of AUDI AG include Audi Sport GmbH (Neckarsulm, Germany), Automobili Lamborghini SpA (SantAgata Bolognese, Italy) and Ducati Motor Holding SpA (Bologna / Italy). In 2020, the Audi Group delivered to its customers around 1.693 million Audi brand cars, 7,430 Lamborghini brand sports cars and 48,042 Ducati brand motorcycles. In fiscal year 2020, AUDI AG achieved total sales of 50.0 billion and operating profit before exceptional items of 2.7 billion. Currently, around 87,000 people work for the company worldwide, of which 60,000 are in Germany. With new models, innovative mobility offers and other attractive services, Audi is becoming a provider of premium sustainable and individual mobility.

Media contact

Stefan Grillneder

Spokesperson’s product / technology

+ 49-841-89-41449

[email protected]

www.audi.com

About Schell Games

Schell Games is the largest full-service educational and entertainment game development company in the United States. Founded in 2002 by award-winning game designer and author Jesse Schell, the company has a very talented mix of artists, engineers, producers and game designers. Schell Games creates engaging experiences for VR / AR, PC, mobile, console, laptop, online and social platforms; theme park location based entertainment and attractions; connected toys; and virtual worlds. In addition to creating original games, the company counts some of the world’s most respected brands among its customers, including The Walt Disney Company, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Lego, Yale University, Universal Studios, Fred Rogers Productions, The Smithsonian Institute and the US Department of Education.

For more information on Schell Games, visit https://www.schellgames.com

Media contact

Kat De Shields-Moon

Public Relations Manager, Schell Games

[email protected]