U.S. SEC chooses first woman of color to lead law enforcement

The US Securities and Exchange Commission logo adorns an office door at the SEC headquarters in Washington, June 24, 2011. REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday appointed former federal prosecutor Alex Oh as its new enforcement chief, the first woman of color to head the division, which plays a crucial role in overseeing U.S. financial markets . The appointment of Oh, a native of Seoul who moved to Maryland at the age of 11, is President Gary Gensler’s first big decision and comes amid a push for diversity by President Joe’s administration Biden. Oh, who most recently worked for Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison Llp in Washington, has extensive trial experience and was previously Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Criminal Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan. She has also done volunteer work on issues related to voting restrictions and attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare. “I am committed to working tirelessly to uncover and prosecute violations of the law, whether by companies or their executives, so that we can maintain the strongest US financial markets in the world,” Oh said in a statement. communicated. Oh’s return to government comes as the SEC has begun to probe the frenzied market for blank check acquiring companies and has targeted climate risk as a priority for its enforcement unit. The agency is also expected to tighten control over cryptocurrencies. The new SEC leadership is expected to usher in a stricter regulatory regime for Wall Street. As chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission after the 2007-2009 financial crisis, Gensler oversaw lawsuits against major investment banks for rigging Libor, the benchmark for billions of dollars in lending around the world. “Our financial markets and the economy in general thrive when there are clear rules of the road and a cop is ready to enforce them,” Gensler said in Thursday’s statement. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

