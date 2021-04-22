A real takeover of the Paris Bourse: IPS

Q1 2021: a real recovery

Q1 revenue: 466.3 million

Organic growth: + 14.1%

Total growth: + 8.8%

Paris, April 22, 2021 – Ipsos achieved sales of 466.3 million in Q1 2021, up 8.8% from 2020 and 10.5% from 2019.

Currency effects are significant, reducing the company’s revenue level by 5.7%, reflecting the decline in the value of most emerging market currencies and also that of the US dollar against the euro . The effects of changes in the scope of consolidation are weak (+ 0.4%).

At constant exchange rates and perimeter, Ipsos’ organic growth in Q1 was 14.1%. The first quarter of 2020 already bore the scars of the global epidemic crisis. Some Chinese regions had been locked down from January 2020. Italy closed in early March, France and other European countries adopting very restrictive provisions a few days later. Similar measures in other continents, including the Americas, were introduced in late March or April, depending on the country. The “big lockdown” halted the growth of Ipsos.

For the first three months of 2020, activity remained stable compared to the same period of 2019 due, as we pointed out at the time, to two good months in January and February and a mediocre month in March. Ipsos’ activity in the first quarter of 2021 grew organically by more than 14% compared to the same periods in 2019 and 2020 thanks to a very good month of March.

PERFORMANCE BY REGION

In millions of euros Q1 2021 revenue Contribution Switch

Q1 2021 / Q1 2020 Organic growth EMEA 234.5 50% 24.8% 28% Americas 154.6 33% -7.7% 0.5% Asia Pacific 77.2 17% 5.4% 9% Annual revenue 466.3 100% 8.8% 14.1%

The performance by region reflects the course of the pandemic. The most affected regions are also those which rebound the most, provided the contagion can be controlled.

In Asia, Ipsos grew by 9%, driven by an excellent performance in China and somewhat hampered by a lack of activity in North Asia, Australia and Hong Kong. Overall, Asia is the only region where Ipsos’ activity in 2021 is slightly lower than in 2019.

Activity increased in the Americas in 2020 (+ 4%). It stabilized in 2021 and is better in the North than in the South. Despite encouraging signs, Ipsos’ revenues in Latin America will only return to a satisfactory level and resume growth if the health situation improves.

Finally, the EMEA region is in very positive territory. Its total growth was 24.8% and 28% in organic. All markets experienced double-digit growth with the exception of Central and Eastern Europe, which grew by “only” 7.5%. In Western Europe in particular, but also, on a more limited scale, in the Middle East and in most African countries, Ipsos is well placed to benefit from the recovery in demand from private commercial companies and simultaneously from the explosion in the information needs of public institutions, in particular those engaged in the fight against Covid-19.

PERFORMANCE BY AUDIENCE

In millions of euros Q1 2021

returned Contribution Switch

Q1 2021 / Q1 2020 Organic growth Consumers1 203.5 44% 4.9% 12% Customers and employees2 89.3 19% -15.7% -11.5% Citizens3 94.1 20% 43.9% 49% Doctors and patients4 79.4 17% 25.5% 27.5% Annual revenue 466.3 100% 8.8% 14.1%

Breakdown of service lines by audience segment:

1- Brand Health Tracking, Creative Excellence, Innovation, Ipsos UU, Ipsos MMA, Market Strategy & Understanding, Observer (outside the public sector), Social Intelligence Analytics

2- Automotive and mobility development, audience measurement, customer experience, channel performance (including retail and mystery shopping performance), media development, capabilities

3- Public affairs, corporate reputation

4- Pharma (quantitative and qualitative)

The evolution of performance by audience reflects this double movement. The revenues generated by services that study people as citizens and patients are developing very favorably. States, non-governmental organizations and international institutions engaged in the fight against the epidemic feed a continuous flow of requests for measures and information of all kinds. Pharmaceutical companies, whether or not they are involved in the fight against Covid-19, are also very active.

The services that qualify people as consumers are picking up steam quarter after quarter. Ipsos’ revenue from this audience declined slightly last year. The gap, recorded in 2020, compared to the medium-term growth potential of our company, has now been closed.

In the end, the only services that remain in decline are those related to customer and employee services. They were already in difficulty in 2020 for technical and sectoral reasons. In this segment, many Ipsos services require physical contact between, for example, investigators and sites. These services are therefore much less usable for the moment given the pursuit of restrictive health policies. In addition, a large number of companies interested in these audiences operate in sectors such as transport, hotels, restaurants or tourism which have clearly not yet regained their pre-Covid-19 level of activity. . Here, the timing of the return to pre-Covid-19 income levels is difficult to predict.

OTHER DESCRIPTIVE ELEMENTS OF TRADE CONDITIONS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER

Profitability is in line with the objectives for the year and significantly higher than the same period last year. In March 2020, the sudden drop in activity did not allow us to immediately reduce our costs to a similar extent, as they are in part fixed and proportionate to the growth forecast for the year 2020. In addition, the plan savings put in place to deal with the impact of the pandemic continues to bear fruit. Over 2021 as a whole, savings of around 20 million compared to 2019 operating expenses are expected.

The generation of free cash flow is also in line with expectations and is particularly high due to the good level of turnover at the end of 2020, which materialized in cash inflows during this quarter.

The company invested around 5 million euros through two acquisitions (Fistnet – DotMetrics and MGE Data) and the buyout of minority interests in Croatia and Serbia during the first quarter. The two new companies are included in the consolidated accounts as of January 1, 2021.

The net debt ratio as of March 31, 2021 is 20%, compared to 31% as of December 31, 2020 and 47% as of March 31, 2020.

The company has good liquidity with 327 million in cash and around 300 million in undrawn bank facilities, which allows it to meet its 2021 and 2022 debt maturities.

OUTLOOK 2021

Defining prospects is always a difficult exercise, especially for companies which, like Ipsos, manage a diversified portfolio of products and / or services in a large number of markets. Context always plays a major role and explains an important part of the performance. Usually, changes in the political, economic, financial and societal context are, if not predictable, at least manageable because they fall within limits rarely exceeded. It took a major financial crisis in 2008/2009 to halt growth in many markets for several consecutive quarters. The Covid-19 pandemic is a more brutal, longer and more sinusoidal phenomenon than the “great recession” of 2009. Forecasting exercises are delicate.

Mass vaccination is currently the only solution to successfully fight Covid-19 and its multiple variants. The difficulty is, of course, that the prospects for mass vaccination unfortunately come up against many obstacles: the variants; the efficacy and also the safety of vaccines; their availability for the greatest number of people, including in the most populous and least developed countries; and finally, the appetite or acceptance of people to be vaccinated, especially when concerns about their dangerousness spread in public opinion. Will the pandemic end? Yes of course. How soon? We do not know. Rather, the only good questions are: how will individual countries, their citizens and businesses function until the day the word ‘end’ signifies the positive and final outcome of the fight against Covid-19? How is Ipsos organizing itself in this interim period to meet the information needs of its customers: commercial companies, public institutions and non-governmental institutions?

In 2020, Ipsos succeeded in controlling its costs and also in adapting quickly to this unexpected and massive crisis.

Our action consisted of working on the various factors in the equation that allow Ipsos to be more efficient than others.

Our company has strengthened its ties with its customers and adapted its solutions so that they are simple to implement and provide information that is secure, relevant, easy to use and up to date as much as possible. Above all, our company has multiplied initiatives so that its employees and partners feel supported, included and associated with its success.

Ipsos is an independent company and intends to remain so. Ipsos is a company which has defined its raison d’être: “To provide reliable information, which offers a true understanding of the company, the markets and the people” and intends to remain faithful to this.

We are convinced that our capabilities, our solutions, our expertise, our reputation, our investments in partner companies and in new technological solutions, our insistence on promoting the idea that only the quality of information and the means of rendering it understandable, are incomparable assets. in the current period and in the turbulent times following the end of the pandemic.

Demand for our services has been strong since last fall. Our performance in the first quarter of 2021 is excellent. This is the result of a positive combination of strong private demand and very strong public demand, which is exceptional in part because it is directly linked to the management of the epidemic.

Our order book is also high at the moment. Consequently, despite the inevitable uncertainties linked to the health situation and its consequences on society, economic activity and, more generally, social stability, Ipsos is able to do better in terms of turnover than 2020 and also in 2019. The growth of its activity should be accompanied by an improvement in its operating margin compared to 2020.

