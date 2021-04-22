Financial information for the first quarter of 2021 Paris Stock Exchange: BOL





BOLLOR Financial information for the first quarter of 2021 April 22, 2021 Solid growth in Group sales in the first quarter of 2021: 6,102 million, up 6% at constant scope and exchange rates Dream naked for the first quarter of 2021 At constant scope and exchange rates, Group sales for the first quarter of 2021 were up 6% at

6,102 million. This change mainly includes: a 15% increase in transport and logistics activity driven by freight transit, resulting mainly from an increase in volumes and freight rates in air and sea traffic The contraction of logistics activities in Africa was largely offset by the good performance of the port concessions activity; a 10% drop in oil logistics due to lower prices for petroleum products and volumes sold; growth in communication activities (+ 5%), driven mainly by the growth of Universal Music Group (+ 9%) and Editis (+ 40%); a 24% increase in storage and electricity systems, mainly thanks to the growth of Blue Solutions and BlueBus. Reported revenue increased 2% year-on-year due to unfavorable currency effects from

-213 million and a scope effect of +20 million. Change of revent by company (in millions) Q1 2021 2020 (1) 2020 Reported

growth Organic

growth Transport and logistics 1,555 1,358 1,394 + 12% + 15% Oil logistics 565 630 631 -11% -ten% The communications 3,900 3,713 3,868 + 1% + 5% Electricity storage and systems 80 64 65 + 24% + 24% Others (agricultural assets, media and farms) 2 8 8 -73% -72% Total turnover of the Bollor group 6,102 5 773 5 966 + 2% + 6% (1) at constant scope and exchange rates At constant scope and exchange rates, compared to the first quarter of 2020, changes in the main sectors are as follows: Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics: Transport and logistics revenues increased by 15%. The performance was driven by freight transit, supported by higher tariffs and freight volumes in maritime traffic as well as in air transport, the latter benefiting in particular from exceptional operations outside Asia linked to the health crisis. The contraction in logistics activity in Africa was largely offset by a good performance of port concessions, mainly Benin Terminal, Conakry Terminal in Guinea, Freetown Terminal in Sierra Leone and Abidjan Terminal in Côte d’Ivoire. Rail concessions are up slightly, in particular thanks to Sitarail, which benefited from an increase in transport volumes. Oil logistics revenue fell 10%, as a result of lower prices for petroleum products and volumes sold, mainly due to a base effect linked to the onset of the COVID-19 crisis. Revenue from communication activities, i.e. Vivendis activity, grew 5% organically compared to the first quarter of 2020. Vivendi benefited from the strong growth of Universal Music Group (+ 9% ), fueled by an increase in subscription and streaming revenues (+ 20%). The growth also reflects the stability of Canal + Group’s sales, supported by the performance of its international activities and StudioCanal, the growth of Havas (+ 1%) with the resumption of activity, and a sharp increase from one year to the next for Editis (+ 40%). Storage and electricity systems: Revenues from industrial activities (electricity storage, plastic films, terminals and specialized systems) were up 24% compared to the first quarter of 2020. This increase was driven by strong growth in the batteries division (thanks to the contract Daimler), bus sales and a strong performance in plastic films. On the other hand, the specialized terminals activity (terminals and entry control systems at stations and airports) recorded a decline, with its main customers remaining strongly affected by the health crisis. Highlights and recent events: On January 29, 2021, Vivendi finalized the sale of an additional 10% of the capital of Universal Music Group (UMG) to the consortium led by Tencent on the basis of an enterprise value of 30 billion for 100% of the capital of UMG . This transaction resulted in a collection of 2,847 million euros for Vivendi. The Tencent-led consortium now owns 20% of UMG. On February 13, 2021, Vivendi announced the revision of the plan to distribute 60% of UMG’s capital and to list the company on the stock market by the end of 2021.

Following the approval by 99.98% of Vivendi shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting of March 29, 2021 of an amendment to the company’s articles of association, which now allows Vivendi to distribute dividends or interim dividends, reserves or premiums through the delivery of assets in kind, including financial securities, Vivendi will ask its shareholders, at the General Meeting of June 22, 2021, to take a position on the plan for an exceptional distribution in kind in the form of of UMG shares to its shareholders, the completion of which is scheduled for fall 2021. Togo-Guinea survey To put a definitive end to the proceedings resulting from the alleged facts, Bollor SE and Financire de lOdet SE have agreed to enter into a judicial public interest agreement (convention judicial by force Public, or CJIP) to the national financial prosecutor. The agreement, concluded on February 9, 2021 and approved by the Paris Court of Justice on February 26, 2021, does not amount to either an admission of guilt or a judgment of conviction. As part of this agreement, the national financial prosecutor undertakes to cancel the proceedings against Bollor SE, which undertakes to submit its compliance program to the checks carried out by the French Anti-Corruption Agency (AFA) on a period of two years and to bear the costs thereof up to a maximum of 4 million. Financire de lOdet SE has agreed to pay a public interest fine of 12 million euros. The execution of the CJIP agreement puts an end to the proceedings against Bollor SE. Impacts of the health crisis While the impacts are more significant for certain countries or businesses than for others, the Group has shown resilience and has successfully adapted to continue to offer its customers the best possible service, while reducing costs to preserve its margins. The transport and logistics activity benefited from exceptional freight rates, which partly offset the slowdown in normal flows. The communications business has shown resilience, particularly in music and pay TV. The Group is carefully examining the current and potential consequences of the crisis. But it remains confident in the resilience of its main businesses. It continues to make every effort to ensure the continuity of its activities, as well as to serve and entertain its customers and its public, while respecting the instructions of the authorities of each country in which it operates. 04-22-21-Bollore-CAT1-2021 EN DEF

