Committing to going green doesn’t just help corporate brands. It boosts stocks

Net zero promises have become fashionable in American businesses. Big banks, steel companies and even (mainly european) Oil companies commit to phasing out their carbon emissions over time.

Cynics can see these environmental announcements as simple marketing ploys designed to earn brownie points from climate-nervous consumers. But there may be another force at play: keeping Wall Street happy.

New research suggests that investors really care about these climate goals and yearn for transparency about the carbon footprint of the companies they support.

This is especially true in the dirtiest sectors: energy, utilities and industry. Although these three sectors represent less than 15% of the market value of the S&P 500, they represent 70% of direct and indirect emissions, according to Bank of America.

And in those high-emitting industries, companies that have set net zero target dates are trading at a “significant premium” over those that haven’t, Bank of America found.

The 12-month term average price-to-earnings ratio for companies that have a defined timeframe for achieving carbon neutrality is 32.4. But that closely watched valuation measure drops to 20.3 for companies with no emissions targets.

“It pays to set a date,” concluded Bank of America.

Alaska Airlines and US Steel Join Net Zero Parade

And now companies are doing it more and more. US Steel pledged on Wednesday to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 using electric arc furnaces, carbon-free energy sources and carbon capture techniques.

Visa, Pepsi, Heineken, Alaska Airlines and 49 more airlines this week subscribes to Amazon’s climate commitment, promising to achieve net zero carbon by 2040 or earlier. Companies that have signed this pledge generate more than $ 1.4 trillion in annual sales and employ more than 5 million workers.

Even the oil industry is on board, with European leaders BP, Total and Royal Dutch Shell announcing net zero goals last year as they embrace a transition to cleaner energy.

Most US oil companies, on the other hand, have a lot more cautious approach, preferring to focus on carbon capture technology instead. Neither ExxonMobil nor Chevron, America’s largest oil companies, have announced net zero targets.

“It’s easier to justify owning a stock that has a plan to improve than owning a stock that issues a lot and doesn’t have a publicly announced plan,” Savita Subramanian, Head of US Equity Strategy at Bank of America and head of global ESG research, told CNN Business.

‘They understand it’s real’

Additionally, net zero goals can be seen as an indicator of good management – quality leadership that guides businesses not only through climate disruption, but also the daily crises that CEOs face.

“If the quality of management in companies is high, they understand that it is real and that these regulations are coming,” said Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research. “Good management takes a step ahead.”

Unsurprisingly, utilities are among the biggest polluters, as most still depend on coal-fired power plants to keep the lights on.

Interestingly, Bank of America found that half of all utilities in the S&P 500 are committed to being carbon neutral, more than any other industry. Xcel Energy, PSEG, Duke Energy and other power companies have pledged by 2050 to reduce their emissions to zero by phasing out coal-fired power plants and rapidly expanding their wind and solar capacities.

“Transparency is essential”

In recent years, Wall Street has started penalizing companies seen as part of the climate problem – and rewarding those that are part of the solution.

Tesla is now one of the world’s most valuable companies, and solar stocks have skyrocketed, while oil and gas companies have fallen behind. Last year, ExxonMobil was briefly dethroned as America’s most valuable energy company by wind and solar giant NextEra Energy.

Companies with relatively high emissions trade at a 15% reduction compared to companies with low emissions, according to Bank of America. S&P 500 companies with below-median emissions have a median book value of 5.1, compared to 4.3 for high-emission companies.

But what’s really telling is that companies that don’t disclose their carbon footprint are even less valued, trading at an average price over 4.2, Bank of America said.

“Saying something bad is better than saying nothing,” the report says.

Under pressure from shareholders, companies have started to open up about their carbon footprint. The vast majority – 90% – of S&P 500 companies now publish sustainability reports, according to Bank of America. This is an increase from just 20% ten years ago.

“Transparency is paramount,” Subramanian said. “If you are not transparent, investors will assume the worst and blame you.”

ESG 2.0

All of this shows the evolution of thinking about environmental risks on Wall Street.

In the early years of the ESG movement, environmentally conscious investors simply threw away high-issuing stocks and piled into clean energy stocks. But this trade has become congested.

Green companies are now trading at an almost 30% premium over brown companies, Subramanian said, adding that these were “pretty extreme levels.”

“This story is probably already in stock,” she said. “Now it’s about looking for companies that might not look great today, but will be in a better place in the future.”