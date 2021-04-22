Q1 2021 Paris Stock Exchange revenue: GBT

Q1 2021 revenue

Gradual improvement in activity:

Published revenue of 176.3 million, impacted by a significant currency effect

-3.0% at constant exchange rates (CER1) and on a comparable basis2

Villepinte, April 22, 2021 Guerbet (FR0000032526), ​​a global specialist in contrast media and solutions for medical imaging, reports its sales for the first quarter of 2021. As of March 31, 2021, sales were 176.3 million, in decrease of 11.5% compared to March 31, 2020, including an unfavorable currency impact of 10 million. Revenue at TCC was down 6.5%. Excluding sales from the Montreal site, which was sold in July 2020, TCC’s sales for the period were down slightly by 3.0% compared to Q1 2020, a quarter not yet impacted by the effects of the health crisis.

Geographical breakdown of the group’s consolidated sales (IFRS)

In millions of euros,

as of March 31, 2021 Switch (%) Q1 2021

at current exchange rates Switch (%) Q1 2021

at constant exchange rates1 Q1 2020 Sales in EMEA -4.5% 82.7 -3.1% 83.9 86.5 Sales in the Americas -17.1% 52.6 -6.0% 59.6 63.4 Sales in Asia -2.5% 41.1 + 1.7% 42.8 42.1 Total at constant scope -8.2% 176.3 -3.0% 186.3 192.1 Subcontracting activity (Montreal site) N / A 0 N / A 0 7.2 Total -11.5% 176.3 -6.5% 186.3 199.2

In the EMEA zone, despite the persistent health situation, the Group noted an improvement in its activity with a gradual return to a more normalized situation.

In the Americas, sales at constant scope (excluding the contribution of the Montreal site in Canada) were down 17.1%, including an unfavorable currency effect of 7 million attributable to the performance of the Brazilian real and the US dollar. At CER, sales at constant scope were down 6.0%.

Sales in Asia edged up 1.7% on a CER basis, with strong sales in Japan and China.

Breakdown of the group’s consolidated turnover by activity (IFRS)

In millions of euros,

as of March 31, 2021 Switch (%) Q1 2021

at current exchange rates Switch (%) Q1 2021

at constant exchange rates1 Q1 2020 Diagnostic imaging -10.7% 154.4 -5.4% 163.5 172.9 3 MRI -9.8% 58.1 -5.1% 61.1 64.4 X-ray -11.2% 96.3 -5.6% 102.3 108.5 3 Interventional imaging + 14.1% 21.9 + 19.0% 22.9 19.2 Subcontracting activity (Montreal site) N / A 0 N / A 0 7.2 Total -11.5% 176.3 -6.5% 186.3 199.2

Diagnostic imaging sales are down 5.4% at CER, illustrating a gradual improvement compared to the drop reported in Q4 2020. However, they continue to be affected by the health crisis, which has led to the postponement of certain examinations and procedures radiological non-essential.

MRI sales to TCC were down 5.1%, with a drop in volumes due to the health crisis.

sales to TCC were down 5.1%, with a drop in volumes due to the health crisis. x-ray revenue at TCC is down 5.6%, with a good Xenetix commercial performance over the period.

Interventional imaging sales were particularly dynamic over the period, still driven by Lipiodol. At CER, revenue increased 19.0% to 22.9 million.

2021 objectives maintained

In an uncertain environment, the Group remains confident of a return to revenue growth in 2021 from Q2.

In terms of operational profitability, the Group targets the following EBITDA4tendencies:

In the short term, growing EBITDA in 2021, with a minimum EBITDA / Revenue rate at least equal to the rate for fiscal year 2020 (14.1%),

In the medium term, an improvement in the EBITDA / Sales rate to ensure strong and sustainable growth for the Group.

Events to come:

Reporting of turnover for the first half of 2021

July 22, 2021, after market close

About Guerbet

At Guerbet, we build lasting relationships to enable people to live better lives. This is our goal. We are a global leader in medical imaging, offering a full line of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and digital and AI solutions for diagnostic and interventional imaging. A pioneer in contrast products for 95 years, with more than 2,600 employees worldwide, we are constantly innovating and devote 10% of our sales to research and development in four centers in France, Israel and the United States. Guerbet (GBT) is listed on Euronext Paris (Bmid caps segment) and generated 712 million turnover in 2020. For more information, visit www.guerbet.com .

Forward-looking statements

Certain information contained in this press release does not reflect historical data but constitutes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, forecasts and assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding the current and future strategy of the Group and the economic environment in which the Group operates. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause a significant difference between the performance and the actual results of the Group and those presented explicitly or implicitly by these forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Group expressly disclaims any obligation or commitment to issue any update or revision of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect changes in their underlying assumptions. , events, conditions or circumstances. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are provided for informational purposes only. Forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and which are generally beyond the control of the Group.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and analyzes (including after the granting of a marketing authorization), decisions of regulatory authorities (such as the United States Food and Drug Administration or the European Medicines Agency) regarding whether and when to approve any drug, process or biologic application filed for any of these product candidates, as well as as their decisions regarding labeling and other factors that may affect the availability or commercial potential of these product candidates. A detailed description of the risks and uncertainties associated with the Group’s activities can be found in chapter 4.8 “Management and risk factors” of the Group’s Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF under number D-20-0369 in April 28, 2020, available on the Group’s website ( www.guerbet.com ).

1 At constant exchange rates: the exchange rate impact has been eliminated by recalculating the turnover for the period on the basis of the exchange rates used for the previous year.

2 At constant scope: sales of the Montreal site to third parties have been excluded from the amount of sales for the first quarter of 2020. During the period, sales totaled 7.2 million and were made in the Americas.

3 X-ray contributions from Curium and Simafex were added for 0.7 million in Q1 2020. The reported revenue in Q1 was 172.2 million.

4 EBITDA: Operating profit + net depreciation, amortization and provisions.