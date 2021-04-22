Business
Union Pacific reports lower first quarter profits
Bad weather in much of the region where the Union Pacific Railroad operates the Midwest, South and parts of Texas is blamed for lower first quarter profits.
On April 22, the Omaha, New York-based carrier said net income fell 9% to $ 1.34 billion, or $ 2.01 per diluted share, from $ 1.47 billion, $ 2.15.
Revenue also fell 4% to $ 5 billion, from $ 5.22 billion.
In February, Texas was hit by a record-breaking week-long cold spell that shut down much of the state’s electricity grid.
The company’s quarterly operating ratio deteriorated slightly in the first three months to 60.1 from 59 a year ago.
The operating ratio, or operating expenses as a percentage of revenue, is used to measure efficiency. The lower the ratio, the higher the company’s ability to generate profit.
We have generated solid productivity through efficient use of our resources despite the significant weather events that covered most of our network in February and early March, said CEO Lance Fritz.
The turnover of the different businesses was mixed.
Grain rose 11% to $ 766 million, from $ 689 million in 2020.
Fertilizer shipments fell 2% to $ 170 million from $ 174 million.
Food and refrigerated product shipments fell 6%, from $ 250 million to $ 235 million.
Coal and renewable energy products fell 19% to $ 341 million, from $ 421 million.
Industrial chemicals and plastics fell 12% to $ 435 million, from $ 495 million.
Metals and minerals fell 20% to $ 375 million, from $ 469 million.
Forest product shipments increased 4%, from $ 303 million to $ 316 million.
Energy and specialty market products fell 15%, from $ 627 million to $ 530 million.
Auto shipments fell 15% to $ 447 million from $ 524 million.
Intermodal shipments increased 11%, from $ 928 million to $ 1.03 billion.
Union Pacific is one of many Class I railways that have evolved to increase efficiency through precision planning, which prioritizes moving freight with fewer cars and locomotives, and a simplified system over the network which relies on longer trains with fewer employees. Company officials insist the business model is working and point out that last year the average car length increased 10% to now the average maximum train length is 9,247 feet, or the equivalent of 1.75 thousand. In 2020, the average number of cars was 8,396.
This increase in efficiency is one reason why, even with the rise in the price of diesel fuel, the railroad said its first-quarter fuel bill fell 5% to $ 411 million from $ 434 million in 2020.
In a conference call with analysts and reporters, company officials weighed in on the potential sale of Kansas City Southern to Canadian Pacific for $ 28 billion or Canadian National for $ 33 billion. Kansas City Southern is the only Class I railroad that operates deep in Mexico, and analysts say these routes are especially valuable now that the United States, Mexico and Canada have ratified a new North American trade agreement that widely opens up markets in the three economic powers. nations.
Union Pacific officials have said so far they do not plan to participate in mergers and acquisitions, but are watching the battle closely due to the potential impact it will have on the rail industry. freight.
What we’re focusing on is what the Surface Transportation Board said the upcoming Class I merger is to deliver, which is increased competition and betterment for all customers, Fritz said.
