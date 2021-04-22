RTX cuts financial outlook for 2020/21 Copenhagen Stock Exchange: RTX

NOToerresundby, Denmark, 22 April 2021

Ad notO. 25/ 2021

As noted during RTX’s outlook for fiscal year 2020/21, uncertainty regarding actual developments in 2020/21 was higher than in recent years due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. As reported in the first quarter 2020/21 interim report, uncertainty remained high after the first quarter. As also noted in the Q1 2020/21 Interim Report, supply chain challenges including global component scarcity further created higher than usual uncertainty regarding 2020/21.

With a better understanding of the impact of COVID-19, supply chain constraints and ripple effects in fiscal year 2020/21, RTX is adjusting its revenue and profit expectations. The revised outlook for fiscal year 2020/21 is revenue of DKK 450-500 million (previously DKK 545-600 million), EBITDA of DKK 30-55 million (previously DKK 95-120 million) and EBIT of 0- DKK 25 million (previously DKK 63-90 million).

While COVID-19 had a significant impact on demand in the RTX Enterprise and ProAudio segments in the first and second quarters of 2020/21, demand improved in the second quarter compared to the first quarter and further increases in demand are expected in the third and fourth quarter of 2020/21. Based on customer orders and customer forecasts, the gradual improvement in demand is expected to lead to a return to demand levels of the same quarters in recent years in Q3 and Q4 of 2020 / 21. Therefore, RTX sees a gradual return to the long-term growth path and as a result we also maintain strategic investments in RTX product platforms for our target segments. Supply chain constraints have led to postponement of deliveries and revenue from Q2 to Q3 of FY2020/21 and will likely result in postponements from Q3 to Q4 of FY2020/21 as well.

The decline in revenues and expected profits for fiscal year 2020/21 is caused by a larger than expected demand impact that caused COVID-19 on the business (limitations of customer access to sites of end customers for the installation of communication systems) and ProAudio (part of the market related to live events affected by lockouts). It is further caused by the fact that COVID-19 has made the finalization of development and preparation for production of new products more difficult, causing some of the initial deliveries to be postponed which is now expected to result in some of the next deliveries expected at the end of this fiscal year to move to the first quarter of fiscal year 2021/22 instead.

The actual revenue and profits for 2020/21 will depend on the exact timing of delivery of larger orders under framework agreements around the change of year (i.e. September / October 2021) and forecasts for the year further assume that the impact of supply chain constraints on deliveries will remain within expected limits.

RTX will release its Q2 2020/21 interim report on April 27, 2021 as previously reported, but we can report the following preliminary figures for Q2 2020/21 and the first six months (S1) of 2020/21:

Expected income level: Q2 2020/21: DKK 89 million; H1 2020/21: DKK 150 million

Expected EBITDA level: Q2 2020/21: -4 million DKK; H1 2020/21: -23 million DKK

Expected EBIT level: Q2 2020/21: -11 million DKK; H1 2020/21: -37 million DKK

Second quarter sales and profits are affected by COVID-19 on the demand side in the Enterprise and ProAudio segments and furthermore by the scarcity of components and supply chain constraints that postpone the deliveries and revenues from Q2 to Q3 of 2020/21. However, Q2 demand and revenue increased across all segments (Enterprise, ProAudio, and Healthcare) compared to Q1 2020/21.

As mentioned, RTX will release its interim report for Q2 2020/21 on April 27, 2021 with more details on Q2 performance and host a conference call for investors and analysts on April 28, 20201 at 8:30 a.m. Conference call registration details will be provided in the Q2 Interim Report.

Please Note: The above statements on the future conditions of RTX A / S, including in particular future income and operating profit (EBITDA and EBIT), reflect the current outlook of management and are therefore of an uncertain nature. These statements may be affected by a number of risks and uncertainties, which means that actual developments may differ from the outlook shown. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general business and economic conditions, dependence on partners, exact timing of customer orders and delivery hereof, timing of delivery of components and fluctuations in exchange rates and interest rates, all of which can also be impacted by the situation and development of COVID-19.

Requests and additional information:

CEO Peter Rpke, Phone +45 96 32 23 00

RTXs home page: www.rtx.dk